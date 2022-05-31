SP walks out over police harassment of party workers in Varanasi

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday staged a walkout from the Upper House over the police harassment of party workers. The SP activists were protesting against the alleged irregularities in transporting EVMs a day before counting (assembly polls) in Varanasi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raising the issue during the adjournment motion, SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav, Balram Yadav and Ahutosh Sinha said that the police were harassing SP workers for raising the matter relating to irregularities relating to EVMs before the counting in Varanasi districts.

The leader of the House, Swatantra Dev Singh, refuted charges of police harassment. Not satisfied with the government’s response, all the SP members walked out of the House.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, Congress’s Deepak Singh raised the issue of the high-level of pollution in many cities in the state, including Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad and asked what the government was doing to deal with the situation.

Urban development minister AK Sharma said both the Central and the state governments were doing a lot to keep cities clean and safe. He said there were many reasons for pollution in cities. He said appropriate steps were being taken to mitigate pollution in cities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}