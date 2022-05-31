SP walks out over police harassment of party workers in Varanasi
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday staged a walkout from the Upper House over the police harassment of party workers. The SP activists were protesting against the alleged irregularities in transporting EVMs a day before counting (assembly polls) in Varanasi.
Raising the issue during the adjournment motion, SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav, Balram Yadav and Ahutosh Sinha said that the police were harassing SP workers for raising the matter relating to irregularities relating to EVMs before the counting in Varanasi districts.
The leader of the House, Swatantra Dev Singh, refuted charges of police harassment. Not satisfied with the government’s response, all the SP members walked out of the House.
Earlier, during the Question Hour, Congress’s Deepak Singh raised the issue of the high-level of pollution in many cities in the state, including Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad and asked what the government was doing to deal with the situation.
Urban development minister AK Sharma said both the Central and the state governments were doing a lot to keep cities clean and safe. He said there were many reasons for pollution in cities. He said appropriate steps were being taken to mitigate pollution in cities.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics