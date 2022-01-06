SP youth leader’s hoarding creates a flutter in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: A hoarding put up by a Samajwadi Party leader claiming ‘Fark Saaf Hai– Bhajapa Saaf Hai’ (difference is clear, BJP is gone)i created quite a stir here on Wednesday, ahead of the 2022 UP assembly elections.

The SP youth leader installed the hoarding at the busy Subhash Crossing in the heart of the city in an apparent reply to BJP’s much-hyped hoarding with tagline ‘Fark saaf hai’ and also to woo the voters.

The hoarding carried two pictures with the title “2017 ke pehle and 2017 ke baad” (before and after 2017) and “Fark saaf Hain—Bhajapa saaf hain” (Difference is clear, BJP is gone) showing former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav distributing laptops among 18 lakh students and ‘2017 ke baad’ showing ‘Hathras ki beti ko kerosene se jalaya ( daughter burnt alive)” and ‘Mahila ka cheerharan (woman disrobed)’.

Sandeep Yadav, state vice-president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha who put up the hoarding said, “The BJP has constantly been making attempts to malign the image of SP among people of the state by levelling baseless allegations. I have installed this hoarding to give a befitting reply to the ruling BJP.”

He said that the BJP had done nothing for the people of the state and its leaders were fooling them in the name of development.

The SP leader also slammed the BJP over its hoardings under the theme of “Fark Saaf Hai” and accused the ruling party of misleading people over development and religion.

Countering the charge, BJP leaders said the SP leaders had lost their cool, sensing defeat in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Senior BJP leader and state co-convener (Media) Ashish Gupta said, “People of the state are well aware of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state before 2017. Two slogans “Khali plot hamara hai (empty plot is mine)” and “Jis gadi mai laga Sapa ka jhanda, usme baitha hai ek gunda (Vehicles with SP flag carry goons)” were common before the 2017.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted in Hindi that “BJP government has disappointed the people after turning Sangam city as capital of unemployed where once youngsters (aspirants) across the country used to arrive to make preparations to get jobs”.

He also referred to Tuesday night’s incident where youths took out a march, claiming youths had made it clear that BJP would be wiped out from the state.