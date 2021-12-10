Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Lucknow News / Special arrangements at KV Corridor for divyang and elderly devotees
lucknow news

Special arrangements at KV Corridor for divyang and elderly devotees

The Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Corridor will have escalators, lifts and ramps from ghat to temple complex for convenience of devotees
A temple decked up ahead of inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 13. (HT photo)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 10:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Special arrangements, including escalators, lifts and ramps, have been made at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor for the convenience of elderly and differently abled devotees, said an official.

“Special arrangements have been made for the elderly and differently abled devotees so that that they may reach the KV Temple without any hassle. Escalators and lifts have been installed and ramps have been made from Ganga Ghat to the temple complex,” said Varanasi Divisional Commissioner and chairman of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Executive Committee Deepak Aggarwal.

With this, elderly and differently abled devotees will be able to reach KV Temple easily to seek blessings of Mahadev Baba Kashi Vishwanath and can perform ‘Abhishek’. Apart from this, devotees may reach the corridor by water way.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham to the people on December 13.

