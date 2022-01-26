Special facilities for physically challenged, elderly and women voters in Lucknow

Lucknow In view of spurt in Covid-19 cases and to ensure voting percentage in the state assembly polls, district administration officials are busy in making special arrangements, including the facility of postal ballot, for the specially-abled, senior citizen (above 80 years) and women voters. For women, the authorities have also planned pink booths and model polling booths with crèche and children play zones in the state capital.

A district administration official said, “District administration wants to increase voting percentage by providing special facilities to women, senior citizens, specially-abled and other voters. Besides, the facilities of water and electricity in order to bring them out of their homes at the same time, following Covid protocols and social distancing, on the polling day.”

He said that the effort was on to post only women staff at the pink polling booths. “From polling officers to other support staff will be women. The booths at Dayanand Vidya Mandir High School in Moti Nagar, Rajkiya Balika Inter College in Singar Nagar, St Christ Public Inter College in Geetapalli, Janata Girls Inter College in Chota Barha Alambagh and Sindhi Girls Inter College in Ram Nagar Alambagh are slotted to be pink booths,” he said.

According to officials, model booths are planned at Shri Guru Nanak Girls Inter College in Charbagh, Central School RDSO, Mahanagar Public Inter College Krishna Nagar, Swatantra Girls School Sneh Nagar, St Christ College in Geetapalli, Pioneer Inter College in Geetapalli, St Agnes Day School on Station Road, St Paul’s School on Subhash Marg Cantt etc.

Similarly, special play area and child care zones would be created inside the polling booths. Lucknow Municipal Corporation has been directed to arrange potable water and ensure cleanliness at the polling booths.