Spike in Covid-19 cases: LU to ensure 100% vaccination of students, staff

Amidst growing Covid-19 cases and threat of Omicron variant, the Lucknow University administration on Tuesday said it would ensure complete vaccination of students and staff along with setting up measures, including the use of thermal scanners in all the departments.

As per an order issued by LU registrar Vinod Kumar Singh the vaccination certificates of all the staff members and students will be checked to ensure complete coverage. The university administration is working on developing a system wherein vaccination status could be checked in a short span of time.

The notice was issued following a state-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation. The meeting was held in Lucknow and chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The order also asks all the staff and students to wear masks at all times while on campus. “Every department in the university will also make use of thermal scanners to spot people with Covid-19 symptoms,” reads the order.

The university staff has also been asked to follow social distancing measures while on campus. Arrangements are also being made to make sanitisers available across the campus for the use of staff and students.

“The university will do its best to implement all the Covid-19 protocols laid down by the state government, to the fullest in the university campus. We also expect support from teachers, students and other staff in ensuring it,” said LU Spokesman Durgesh Srivastav.

The university administration officials declined to comment on upcoming semester exams.