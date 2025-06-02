Spl measles-rubella vax drive in UP to cover gaps below 95% mark

Uttar Pradesh has launched a focused measles-rubella (MR) vaccination campaign targeting 321 development blocks where vaccination coverage remains below 95%. The campaign aims to ensure every eligible child receives both doses of the MR vaccine, which protects against highly contagious viral diseases. The campaign aims to ensure every eligible child receives both doses of the MR vaccine, which protects against highly contagious viral diseases. (SOURCED)

State data shows the overall MR-I vaccination rate has reached 101.05%, while MR-II stands at 97.67%. However, 205 blocks across 12 districts have MR-I coverage under 95%, and 321 blocks in 25 districts report MR-II coverage below 95%. The campaign, which began on June 1, will continue through June 30, with special attention on these low-performing blocks, state government officials said.

“The focus remains equal for all districts with officials in 12 districts told to better network at ground level to ensure all left-out kids are given the due dose of MR vaccine,” said Dr Ajay Gupta, state immunisation officer.

Districts with low vaccination (MR-I and MR-II) coverage include Lalitpur, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur, Hamirpur, Shamli, Mathura, Azamgarh, Meerut, Aligarh, Banda, and Sonbhadra. The campaign targets around 53 lakh children for the first dose and 47 lakh for the second dose.

In 2025, U.P. recorded a measles infection rate of 0.003% per lakh population, lower than Chhattisgarh (0.009%), Madhya Pradesh (0.006%), and Andhra Pradesh (0.005%).

Notably, India aims to eliminate measles and rubella by 2026. The Universal Immunisation Programme offers two free MR vaccine doses to children between 9-12 months and 16-24 months of age.