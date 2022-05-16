Split in BKU likely to dent farmers’ movement

Yet another split in farmers’ body Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Sunday is likely to dent the farmers’ movement in the western part of UP that had witnessed a strong unity among the fraternity during the 13-month long agitation against the now- repealed three Central farm laws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the BKU has said the split will not have any impact on the movement.

To note, a faction of BKU leaders announced the formation of a new group --BKU (apolitical) -- in Lucknow on Sunday. They accused farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and his brother Naresh Tikait of indulging in politics against the ethics of their farmers’ organisation.

Earlier in 2015, senior farmer leader Harpal Singh Bilari had parted ways from BKU and formed his organisation BKU (Asli).

This time, the split comes at a time when the farmers had come together under the aegis of BKU during the 13-month long movement against the farm bills. The movement was spearheaded by BKU’s Rakesh Tikait and his brother Naresh Tikait and had prompted the Centre to repeal the laws. However, the farmers have continued their movement claiming that the Centre has still not fulfilled all their demands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Tikait brothers not only gave momentum to the movement in western UP but also revived the lost unity of Hindu (Jats) and Muslims, which was shattered after the communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli in September 2013, to a certain extent.

Rakesh Tikait had even shouted slogans of ‘Har Har Mahadev and Allah Hu Akbar’, which his father Mahendra Singh Tikait used to do during his rallies, from the dias of the mahapanchayat held in Muzaffarnagar on September 5 last. Besides, he declared that he would not allow Muzaffarnagar to become a stadium of match between Hindus and Muslims.

His most trusted men Dharmendra Malik, Mangeram Tyagi, Digamber Singh, Harnam Singh Verma and others also supported his thoughts and Malik even coordinated the mahapanchayat of September 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mangeram claimed to form BKU Sena for providing security to Tikait and farmers at Gazipur border during the protest.

But, now a group of these defectors have accused Tikait of being political and parted ways.

Gulam Mohammad Jaula, who remained most trusted lieutenant of BKU founder Mahendra Singh Tikait, believes that the split would affect BKU a little bit at pointed out that the organization had suffered similar jolts in the past but their struggle for farmers continued.

He believes that ruling government might have a role in facilitating the split because they knew about their “strengths” and wanted to dilute it for their good.

Senior farmer leader Harpal Singh Bilari, who parted ways from BKU in 2015 and formed his in organisation BKU (Asli) also believes that this split will have an adverse impact on farmers’ movement in the region for some time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Different organisations of farmers had come together to fight against the farm bills. But this split will hurt the movement for some time. Though such things happen but the ultimate aim is to raise issues of farmers and serve them.”

However, BKU’s district president in Muzaffarnagar Yogesh Sharma denied that the split would have any impact on BKU’s struggle for farmers.

“Those who defected were ambitious people and ditched the organisation when leaders refused to support their demands. Many leaders of the new group were either demanding tickets for themselves or sons during assembly elections while others insisted for elevation,” Sharma said.

Sharma claimed that BKU is an organisation of those who work hard in fields and are committed to nurture ideology of Baba Tikait (Mahendra Singh Tikait) and to complete his unfinished works.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakesh Tikait also said the split was engineered by the ruling party.

Regarding leaders of the new groups, who were most trustworthy men of him, he said “Only they know under what circumstances they succumbed to pressure.”

He also indicated that a few of these leaders were desperate to contest election in recently concluded assembly election.

Rashtriya Jat Mahasangh’s state president Rohit Jakhar said defection of few pro-BJP leaders won’t affect the farmers’ movement under the leadership of Tikait brothers.

“The split was handiwork of BJP who provided the hall of Ganna Sasthan in Lucknow for their meeting to achieve their motive to weaken Tikait brothers. But, the community knows their agenda and farmers will not allow them to succeed in their motive and would be isolated in the society,” he claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It would now be interesting to see how these defected leaders convince farmers to extend support to their newly formed organisation in their respective areas to expand their support base against Tikait brothers.