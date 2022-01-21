Spreading warmth, the traditional sweet way!

Nippy winter sends a strong urge to relish the piping hot sweet delicacies. And, to satiate the taste buds, small-time and big sweetmeat shops in the state capital are loaded with traditional delicacies which provide the much-needed warmth with dry-fruits and healthy ingredients.

Choices are a plenty including piping hot halwas (kali gajar, gajar moong, moong, anjeer, mewa), gajaks, chikki, rewari, doodhiya, khajur-gur-rasgulla and range of laddus including laiya, ramdana, til, gond, mawa, anjeer etc. With dawn starts the melt-in-your-mouth makkhan malai and mattha followed by hot jalebis, imarti in the afternoon while the evening witnesses the demand for kulladh-milk soaring.

Traditional sweets’ sellers hold the fort with age-old recipes that are passed down generations.

Vikas Kumar Gupta, who runs Sewak Ram Mishthan Bhandar in an alley in Chowk, says, “I can’t quote how old we are in this business but I am the fourth generation in this trade. Kali gajar ka halwa is our speciality but another novelty item is Jouji Sohan Halwa that is made out of kesar, javitri, milk, ghee, jau flour and mawa. Then we have haldi-gur-sonth laddoo made with dry fruits, khus-khus laddoo and moong-urad daal laddoo besides other regular items.”

Kali Gajar Ka Halwa at Sewak Ram Misthan Bhandar, Chowk. (HT Photo)

But the richness of ingredients demands that the delicacy be consumed in moderation. “See, winter special sweets are rich in pure ghee, dry fruits and milk content so a 50-gram portion is enough for a person to relish the delicacy and keep the body warm. Over indulgence of anything is bad and the same goes with sweets,” he says.

Advocate Mahendra Yadav who has specially come to relish kali gajar ka halwa, says, “Makkhan malai at Chowk crossing and hawla here is a must-have if I am passing through this locality in winter.”

Tradition sweets and their importance according to season is a science, says Pankaj Gupta of Ram Asrey Sweets. “Our eating habits, festivals and delicacies associated with them are very scientific. Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Sakat and other festivals falling in the winter season have a tradition of til, ramdana, laiya, gur and similar items. So, there is logic behind this as these provide warmth as they are rich in ghee, dry fruits, spices and ingredients,” says Gupta.

The makhan malai and mattha hub at Chowk. (HT Photo)

Not just sweet shops but the streets and lanes are flooded with laiya and ramdana laddos, chikki, gajaks and rewris at very affordable prices.

“The maximum sale these days consists of halwas and a range of winter-special laddoo. Sweets are still prepared in traditional ways but now chikki, patti and rewri are available in modern avtaars in different shapes, sizes and combinations. To make traditional items relevant for youngsters we need to package them so that they are attracted by the packaging and also enjoy the goodness of winter special delicacies,” says Ved Prakash of Classic Radhey Sweets.

Most of these sweets gradually go out of market as the winter recedes.