lucknow news

SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav becomes Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad

Lal Bihari Yadav replaces SP’s Sanjay Lathar whose tenure as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) ended on Thursday
SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav is an MLC representing Varanasi teachers’ constituency since 2020. (File photo)
Published on May 27, 2022 10:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Lal Bihari Yadav has been recognised as the Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad, the Upper House of Uttar Pradesh Legislature, according to an order issued by Parishad chairman Kumwar Manvendra Singh here on Friday.

He replaces SP’s Sanjay Lathar whose tenure as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) ended on Thursday. Lathar was appointed Leader of Opposition only a few days ago to fill the vacancy arising from the death of veteran SP leader Ahamad Hasan.

A resident of Azamgarh, Yadav is an MLC representing Varanasi teachers’ constituency since 2020. His tenure will end in 2026.

