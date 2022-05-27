SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav becomes Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad
Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Lal Bihari Yadav has been recognised as the Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad, the Upper House of Uttar Pradesh Legislature, according to an order issued by Parishad chairman Kumwar Manvendra Singh here on Friday.
He replaces SP’s Sanjay Lathar whose tenure as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) ended on Thursday. Lathar was appointed Leader of Opposition only a few days ago to fill the vacancy arising from the death of veteran SP leader Ahamad Hasan.
A resident of Azamgarh, Yadav is an MLC representing Varanasi teachers’ constituency since 2020. His tenure will end in 2026.
CM Soren questions ED’s‘silence’ on its raids in Jharkhand
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has questioned the lack of “official briefings” by the Enforcement Directorate on its ongoing raids in the state in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam. The series of ED raids in connection with alleged embezzlement of ₹18.06 crore of MNREGA funds started on May 6, when the federal agency searched multiple locations in four states, including official residence of Jharkhand's mines & industry secretary Pooja Singhal.
Bank heist in Araria near SP’s residence
Armed robbers looted ₹37 lakh and gold worth ₹15 lakh from a Bank of India (BoI) branch in Bihar's Araria district on Friday, police said. Police said the crime was committed in just 10 to 12 minutes. Before fleeing, they took the digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras installed in the bank.
Police seek warrant to arrest tainted MU VC, calls get louder for his ouster
Bihar Police's Special Vigilance Unit on Friday moved a special court in Patna seeking a non-bailable warrant against the Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad, who has been on medical leave ever since the investigating agency carried out raids at Prasad's' office and Gorakhpur residence in November last year and recovered huge cash, including foreign currency.
Ex-MLA Ramashish Rai appointed U.P. RLD president
Ramashish Rai has been appointed the president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of Rashtriya Lok Dal more than two months after party chief Jayant Chaudhary dissolved all the frontal organisations following declaration of the UP assembly election results. Rai will replace Masood Ahamad, who had left the RLD in a huff leveling serious charges against Jayant Chaudhary and his leadership.
‘Hooch’ death toll in Bihar shoots up to 24
The death toll in the latest suspected hooch tragedy in “dry” Bihar has shot up to 24 after five more people, undergoing treatment in Gaya, died on Thursday, according to locals and family members of the dead. The latest victims were identified as Nanhak Chaudhary of Chaudhary Bigaha, Ashok Paswan of Khiriyawan, Rambhaju Rikiyasan of Noniadih and Sanju Ram of Gunjar Bigaha in Aurangabad and Kailash Yadav of Pathara in Gaya.
