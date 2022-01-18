SSC gives option to aspirants for online form corrections

After getting representations from many candidates regarding the need of carrying out corrections in their applications after final submissions, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made a major change in its policy and extended this facility to aspirants.

Till now no change was allowed once the candidate finally submitted their application form for any of the recruitment exams conducted by it. After the closing date for receipt of online applications, however, now the SSC will provide five days to enable candidates to correct or modify online application parameters wherein candidates will be allowed to re-submit applications after making requisite corrections and changes in the one-time registration/ online application data as per their requirement, said SSC officials.

“A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit their modified or corrected application two times during the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ i.e. if he or she has made mistake in updated application also, they will be allowed to resubmit one more modified and corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications”, said regional director of central region of SSC Rahul Sachan.

However, after that no more corrections in the application form will be allowed under any circumstances, he added. The official further said only those candidates will be allowed to make corrections whose completed online applications along with payment of requisite fee have been received by the commission within the specified period. Latest modified application will be treated as the valid one and the previous application(s) submitted by such candidates will be ignored.

The commission will levy a uniform correction charges of ₹200 for making correction and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and ₹500 for making correction and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender or categories, he clarified.

The correction charges can be paid only by online mode through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards. The correction charges once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination or selection.

Before submission of the corrected application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form. After expiry of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’, no change, correction or modification will be allowed under any circumstances. Requests received in this regard in any form like Post, Fax, Email, by hand, etc shall not be entertained by the commission and will be summarily rejected, officials made plain.

“This policy is being introduced from combined graduate level examination (CGLE)-2021 application which is being applied presently with last date of application January 23, 2022. Correction window for this examination will be open from January 28 to February 1 (11.30 pm),” said Sachan.

