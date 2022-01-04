State agriculture council seeks separate MSP for ‘Kala Namak’

The State Agriculture Price Advisory Council, on Monday, recommended the fixation of minimum support price (MSP) separately for the ‘Kala Namak’, a popular variety of rice grown in more than half a dozen districts in Uttar Pradesh, people aware of the issue, said.

The council that comprises members from various departments, including agriculture, mandi parishad and horticulture, also recommended a hike in the MSP for 10 Kharif crops for the 2022-23 marketing season.

In the meeting that agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi presided over, members unanimously recommended a separate MSP for the ‘Kala Namak’ variety of rice. Currently, MSP applies only to two varieties of rice — grade A and general.

“We have urged the Centre to get a survey of the Kala Namak variety done and announce a separate MSP for it accordingly from the next marketing season since it is a popular variety and is grown in more than 12 districts in the state,” a senior agriculture department official, said. “This will help Kala Namak cultivators get a better price,” he pointed out.

The council also recommended the fixation of MSP for 10 other crops, including paddy at one and a half times its production cost, which includes labour cost also.

“We have taken the production cost for the year 2021-22 into account while recommending the MSP fixation for the coming Kharif marketing season so that farmers get a remunerative price,” the official said.

The recommendations will now be sent to the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices which will fix the MSP for Kharif crops after it gets recommendations from all the states. Among the 10 crops that come under the MSP in UP, include maize, bajra, soybean, peanut, moong, apart from paddy.

Krashak Samridhi Aayog recommends natural farming

The Krashak Samridhi Aayog, meanwhile, on Monday, made a strong case for farmers to adopt natural farming to increase their farm income by reducing the input cost and increasing the production. It is the first meeting of the expert body since being created more than four years ago.

“There were more than half a dozen items that were discussed in the meeting with the objective of enhancing the income of farmers, but the focus remained on natural farming,” said an official who attended the meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The CM, according to him, asked the officials to examine all the suggestions received in the meeting and then make an action plan accordingly to encourage farmers to practise natural farming and adopt other progressive ways to increase their income.

Natural farming is a chemical-free and traditional farming method. It is considered as agroecology based diversified farming system that integrates crops, trees and livestock with functional biodiversity. Natural farming, it was pointed out in the meeting, would reduce dependency on purchased inputs and help farmers with small holdings from the credit burden.

