State govt waives mandi fee for flower growers

: Giving a major relief to floriculturists, the Yogi Adityanath government has removed all types of flowers from the category of “specified agricultural produce”, freeing them from any mandi (market) fee if sold outside the market premises. The council also approved ₹ 195.30 crore for development and renovation of mandi infrastructure and sanctioned ₹ 242.27 crore for new link roads using FDR technology (For representation only)

The move is aimed at protecting the perishable nature and freshness of flowers. It is expected to benefit small and marginal flower farmers the most. Only a nominal user fee will be charged within mandi premises.

The decision was taken at the 171st board meeting of the UP State Agricultural Produce Mandi Council, chaired by the chief minister. Stressing the need to make mandis transparent, tech-enabled, and farmer-friendly, he also directed officials to establish ‘Shabari Canteens’ at all major mandis to offer hygienic, affordable and nutritious meals on a service-based (not commercial) model.

Highlighting the growing role of mandis in farmer welfare, the CM said new mandis should be developed on PPP mode and ordered swift completion of the Agri Mall at Gomtinagar, Lucknow. Action will be taken against any unwarranted delays, he warned.

The Mandi Parishad recorded an income of ₹1,994.55 crore in FY 2024–25, 16.2% higher than the previous year, reflecting financial strength. The council also approved ₹195.30 crore for development and renovation of mandi infrastructure and sanctioned ₹242.27 crore for new link roads using FDR technology. With nearly 20,000 km of roads under it, the chief minister asked the council to ensure core amenities like water, toilets, restrooms, roads, and electricity are completed on time.

Out of 10 new mandi and sub-mandi sites under development, four are fully ready and construction is under way at six others.

Further, students of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajjubhaiya) University in Prayagraj will now be eligible for the CM Kisan Scholarship Scheme, currently operational in nine universities and 60 colleges.

To boost mango quality, farmers will receive free pre-harvest kits, including protective bags and insect fly traps under a new initiative.

The chief minister underlined that the Mandi Parishad must evolve beyond system improvements to become a powerful vehicle for safeguarding farmers’ interests and energising the agri-economy, reiterating the government’s commitment to this transformation.