State joint diploma entrance test rescheduled
Due to some unavoidable reasons, the Computer-based entrance examinations for admission to various diploma/post graduate courses in academic session 2022-23 will now be held from June 27 to 30. These exams were earlier scheduled to be held between June 6 and 10.
Secretary in-charge, Joint Entrance Examination Council, Ram Ratan said admit cards/hall tickets of the entrance examination can be downloaded from June 20 onwards. Detailed information about the date, time and venue of the examination along with necessary instructions will be mentioned on the admit card.
To make the candidates aware of the process of computer-based entrance examination, the link for mock test will also be mentioned on the portal and admit card through which the candidates will be able to practise before the examination.
Instructions and other latest information related to computer-based entrance examinations will be made available on the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in. In a first, the option of changing the date of the council examination is being made available for candidates.
This is being done for the convenience of the candidates in the event of other examinations being held at the time of the entrance examination of the council. As per the arrangement, the candidates will be allowed to participate in the entrance examination without facing any difficulty of skipping their regular exam.
“During the examination period, if any other examination of any candidate is scheduled on the same day as Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)-2022, the candidate can send an email by attaching the admit card of the said examination to upjee2022exam@gmail.com for change of exam date,” an official said.
After considering the application of the candidate, the exam date will be changed by the council and the sender will get the information about the change of exam date on the same mail ID.
