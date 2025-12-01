State-of-the-art health care across UP by 2047: Pathak

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Monday that it was the government’s resolve that the 250 million people of Uttar Pradesh have access to the same state-of-the-art health services currently available only in metropolitan cities, by 2047. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak at the Developed UP Conclave in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

Speaking at the Developed UP Conclave Pathak said, “Our goal is to ensure that advanced medical facilities reach the district and tehsil levels, and that Uttar Pradesh leads the health model for a developed India.”

The deputy chief minister stated that Uttar Pradesh has a crucial role in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of Developed India 2047. With 25,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 81 medical colleges, UP has become a new model for healthcare services.

Minister of state for medical education and health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh said that only a developed Uttar Pradesh will pave the way for a developed India.

The objective of the event is to prepare a roadmap for the state’s health services, human resource management, medical colleges, and health needs in the future, said Archana Verma, CEO SACHIS.

The chief minister’s advisor Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, medical and health and medical education Amit Ghosh, principal secretary, planning, Alok Kumar, special secretary Dhirendra Sachan, CEO of State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS) Archana Verma, MD NHM Pinky Jowel, state nodal officer Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojna at SACHIS Dr Sachin Vaish, state leprosy officer Dr Jaya Dehlvi, Joint director family welfare department Dr Amit Singh, director general family welfare Dr Pawan Arun Kumar also expressed their views at the conclave.

Experts from NITI Aayog, the Planning Department also participated.

‘14 UP hosps to get modern gear’

Fourteen hospitals in Uttar Pradesh will be equipped with modern equipment, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak in a press statement issued on Monday.

“The state granted financial approval of approximately ₹9.80 crore for this purpose. The state government is tightening its grip on those who are negligent in treating patients. It is continuously taking action against doctors who are absent from duty. It is also increasing resources to provide better treatment to patients,” said Pathak.

Pathak also directed the Lucknow chief medical officer to investigate the alleged issues of healthcare at Chandarnagar Community Health Centre. Issues are related to defunct ultrasound machine, poor diet for patients, and cases of theft on the campus. The report has to be submitted in a week.