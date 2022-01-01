Statewide mock drill on Monday, Tuesday to review Covid preparedness: Yogi

Amid rise in corona cases in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adiayanth on Saturday called for a statewide mock drill on Monday and Tuesday to review Covid preparedness.

Discussing Covid situation at a review meeting, the CM also asked officers concerned to make preparations for vaccination drive for adolescents between the age group of 15 and 18 years from Monday and also for the precautionary dose for corona warriors, health workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age having co-morbidities from January 10.

“Though Covid cases were rising in the state the situation was in control but even a little negligence could prove costly. In the last 24 hours, 383 fresh Covid cases were reported in the state while the active cases were 1,211. Experts say that the infection rate is now higher but the virus is weaker. Thus there is a need to follow Covid safety protocol. People should wear masks and follow social distancing, sanitisation and vaccination,” he said.

The CM also said the system of relatives meeting inmates in jails will be suspended till the Covid situation normalises.

“Keep a regular check on jail inmate found Covid positive in Barabanki jail,” he said.