Stay united to dethrone BJP, SBSP tells SP allies

VARANASI The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Thursday urged all the allies of the Samajwadi Party to stay united to dethrone the ruling BJP after the assembly polls.

The statement was issued by SBSP state spokesperson Shashipratap Singh after he was asked about Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) expressing resentment over ticket distribution by the Samajwadi Party. Apna Dal (K) had on Wednesday stated that it was ready to give back all seven seats to the SP, if there was dissatisfaction among SP workers over giving these seats to it.

“SP is in the big brother’s role in the alliance. Each party in alliance with the SP should understand this and respect the big brother. SBSP respects the big brother,” he said.

Singh said in case any of the alliance partners had any issue with the SP, leaders should talk to SP president Akhilesh Yadav to sort it out.

Asked if he would speak to Apna Dal (K) leaders over their stand, Singh said this wouldn’t be required as the party leadership would resolve the issue itself. “As an ally of the SP, I appeal to all the allies of the SP to stay united to achieve the common goal,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, Apna Dal (K) national general secretary Pankaj Niranjan said, “We want to hold a dialogue with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav regarding the matter and make it clear that Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) will remain in the alliance with the SP, even if it doesn’t get a single seat to contest.”

He said the election will be contested with full enthusiasm to make Akhilesh Yadav the next chief minister of UP.

As an ally of the SP, the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) had got seven constituencies, including Rohania and Pindra of Varanasi, Marihan of Mirzapur, Ghorawal of Sonbhadra and Madiyahun seat of Jaunpur, Pratapgarh Sadar, and Allahabad West.

There was a situation of unease on some seats including Allahabad West as the SP fielded candidates there, said Gagan Yadav, state general secretary, Apna Dal (K).

On Wednesday, Apna Dal (K) national general secretary Pankaj Niranjan said: “It has come to our knowledge that there is some dissatisfaction among SP leaders over the seven seats given to Apna Dal (K), an ally of the SP.”

“We have informed SP leaders that Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) is ready to give up all seven seats for the sake of the alliance. SP chief may give these seats to the dissatisfied SP leaders. If a few seats are left thereafter, then he may give those to Apna Dal (K),” he added.