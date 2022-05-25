Staying with Samajwadi Party, implies Azam Khan

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rampur-Sadar MLA, Mohammad Azam Khan indicated on Tuesday that he was not looking toward any other party, might stay with the SP, and that there was no reason to be upset with anyone or SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. On speculations about the Samajwadi Party being likely to field eminent lawyer Kapil Sibal to the Rajya Sabha from UP, Khan said: “He is a deserving person. It will also be an honour for the party that sends him there. I will be the happiest if he is sent”.

Speaking to newspersons in Lucknow, shortly before leaving for Rampur, Khan said: “So far, my jahaaz (ship) is enough. All my life, I have drawn a line and have never looked towards another ‘kashti’ (boat), let alone riding in it. But I feel there should be no hesitation in having chai-nashta (tea-snacks) with others. When everyone is breaking bread together, why should I be any different? If it is the right of other parties’ leaders to attend marriages and meet on other occasions, shouldn’t it be right for me too? Dua-Salaam hoti rehni chaahiye.”

When asked about going with Shivpal or riding in some other ‘boat’, Azam Khan said cryptically, “First let some suitable boat surface. So far, my ‘jahaaz’ (ship) is enough.”

Earlier, Azam skipped even the second day of the budget session of the UP assembly on Tuesday, though his son and Suar (Rampur) MLA, Abdullah Azam Khan attended the session on both days.

On Friday, after 27 months Azam Khan was released on bail from Sitapur jail where he was lodged on various charges, including that of land grabbing and he reached Lucknow on Sunday night.

The absence of Khan -- the 10th term MLA from Rampur Sadar seat -- from the ongoing assembly session is generating a lot of speculation about his displeasure with the party president.

Azam Khan told reporters: “You have seen I am having difficulty standing. I am not feeling well. I have been elected and I will certainly attend the House.”

Khan has been allocated a seat in the assembly next to Akhilesh Yadav. When asked if he was upset with the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said: “There is no reason to be upset with him. I am not upset with anyone”.

On being asked about his frequent meetings with Shivpal Yadav, including the one on Monday night, he said, “I have met him several times in the past and will meet many times in future too. Not only him, I have also met more people.”

Azam was the founder member of the Samajwadi Party when Mulayam formed it. Earlier, Azam had once been out of the party for almost a year. The SP expelled him in May 2009 for six years. The expulsion was revoked in December 2010 and he re-joined the party. During the expulsion period, he did not ally with or join any other party.

On the first day of the Budget session, Azam Khan and his son Abdullah took oath as members of the assembly after which Azam left the assembly, citing health reasons. However, his son Abdullah attended the session on both days.

Since early last month, there had been speculations in political circles in UP that Azam was unhappy with Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav.

According to some party sources, Khan has been angling to send his lawyer, Kapil Sibal, to the Rajya Sabha on an SP ticket. Asked whether he would be less displeased with the Samajwadi Party if it sent Sibal to RS, Khan said he was too weak to be displeased with anyone. “I am not in a position to be displeased with anyone. I am an ill and weak person.”

When asked whether SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav contacted him in the past two days since he was in Lucknow, Khan said, “I cannot comment on such a big personality.”

There has been no official confirmation on Sibal’s nomination for RS either by Khan or by any SP leader.

The Samajwadi Party, which had won 111 seats in the recent state polls, can send three members to the RS after 11 of its seats fall vacant from the state by July end.

The process of elections for the RS seats began on Tuesday. But no SP candidate filed any nominations on the first day. The party has also not revealed names of candidates.

Sibal, who is representing Khan in the Supreme Court, was elected to the RS on a Congress ticket from Uttar Pradesh with the help of SP in 2016.

The Congress, which could win only two seats in the last UP assembly polls, has no chance of sending him or any party leader of to the Upper House of Parliament.