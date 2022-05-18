Step up vax drive for 12-14 age group: Yogi tells UP officials
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed the officers concerned to give momentum to the ongoing vaccination for children aged 12-14 years, stating that vaccinating all eligible children at the earliest is a priority for his government. He also asked them to ensure that there was ample availability of vaccines, a government statement read.
While reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state with senior officials on Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath said, “Many children in the age group of 12 to 14 years are yet to take the vaccine. There is a need to ramp up the vaccination drive for them. The state has sufficient vaccines and the situation of stocks should stay that way.”
He further directed the authorities concerned to undertake awareness campaigns regarding the importance of booster doses. “Encourage every individual above 18 years of age to take the booster dose and inform people about vaccination centres administering booster shots,” the statement read.
Standing on the top, the state of Uttar Pradesh has administered 32.10 crore vaccine doses. Of these, as many as 17.30 crores are first doses, while 14.50 crore individuals are fully vaccinated.
Regarding children, he said, “So far, over 2,36,01,148 children in the age group of 15-17 years and over 77,68,203 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered vaccine doses in the state”.
In terms of percentage, over 90.53 % of the adult population is fully vaccinated and 100% have received one shot. In the age category of 15-17 years, over 96 % of the children have received at least one dose of the vaccine. While over 70 % in this age category are fully vaccinated, the statement added.
Regarding the present state of the pandemic in the state, Yogi said that the total number of active cases in the state is 1,024 (with 129 fresh cases in the last 24 hours), which has been witnessing a steady decline over the past few days.
Bundelkhand E-Way: Yogi said that the Bundelkhand expressway construction had reached its final phase and the expressway must be readied by the June end. He also asked for speeding up work on the Ballia link expressway.
Yogi on Bada Mangal:
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that sanitation arrangements and those for drinking water should be made for holy Bada Mangal. People’s religious sentiments must be fully respected. At the same time, he asked that religious events should not hinder traffic movement and religious programmes must be held at pre-determined spots.
SC extends demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers till August 28
The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for the demolition of the 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida to August 28, three months beyond the earlier deadline set by the court for May 22. The new date was requested by Edifice Engineering, the private firm contracted to demolish the towers.
RPF team wins Prayagraj Div volleyball competition
Team of Railway Protection Force of Prayagraj division won the RPF Inter-Divisional Volleyball Competition-2022 conducted by Prayagraj at Regional Railway Protection Force Training Centre at Subedarganj on Tuesday. Players of total five teams of Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi Divisions besides NCR headquarters and Railway Protection Special Force participated in the competition. Chief Security Commissioner, Senior Chief Security Commissioner, Prayagraj and other officers were present during the finals. Moushumi Chaudhary were present.
Two sanitation workers die while cleaning manhole in Noida
Two men allegedly died of asphyxiation while cleaning a manhole without any safety gear in Phase 2 area of Noida, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sonu Singh (30), a resident of Bulandshahr and Shyam Babu (46), who hailed from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the incident took place in a sewer line in front of a textile company located at C-17 hosiery complex.
Six cyclists hurt after being hit by truck on Noida e-way
A group of six cyclists were injured after they were allegedly hit by a truck on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday morning, said police. The injured have been identified as Virendra Shukla, a resident of Logix Blossom County in Sector 137, Kumar Gaurav and Naveen Kumar, residents of Exotica Fresco in Sector 137, Sangeeta, a resident of Paramount Floraville in Sector 137, and Anshuman Gupta and Shivani Gupta, residents of Sector 14.
Two new Sheroes Hangout kiosks opened in Noida
The Sheroes Hangout cafe set up two kiosks at the Noida International Stadium in Sec 21 in collaboration with Noida Authority that aims to provide employment to acid attack survivors. These kiosks were inaugurated on Tuesday. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, performed by the CEO of the Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, MP of Noida, Mahesh Sharma, MLA Pankaj Singh, Alok Dixit Sheroes Beneficiaries, and the Chhanv Foundation team was present.
