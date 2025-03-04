Strained relations: Sambhal woman serves 87 days in jail on false charges

Strained relations with her neighbourhood women landed Farhana in jail, allegedly for inciting violence in Sambhal on November 24, 2024. She stayed for nearly 87 days before being given a clean chit by the Special Investigations Team (SIT), formed to investigate violence related cases, after finding no evidence to prove her involvement in the violence. The scene of violence in Sambhal on November 24, 2024 (HT File Photo)

Sambhal additional superintendent of police (ASP), North, Shrish Chandra, said Farhana fell victim to the conspiracy of another woman, Zikra, who stays in her neighbourhood. He said Zikra mentioned Farhana’s name as her partner who was pelting stones at police personnel from her rooftop on November 24, 2024. Chandra is heading the SIT investigating all violence-related cases.

He said Zikra was first arrested based on the footage of Close Circuit Television (CCTv) and Farhana was arrested on November 26 after she (Zikra) gave a statement. He said Zikra’s statement about Farhana’s involvement was later found to be false after which

Mariyam, Zikra’s sister, who was actually pelting stones along with her, from the rooftop of her house, was arrested and sent to jail. As many as 27 people including three women were arrested on November 26 and sent to jail in the matter.

“Zikra had a dispute with her neighbour Farhana, so she mentioned her name to settle scores as well as to save her sister Mariyam,” said another SIT official and added, “Farhana’s family members approached the SIT and pleaded her innocence after which the facts were crosschecked and it was found that one thin woman was pelting stones along with Zikra, while Farhana is a bulky woman. It was later discovered that the woman along with Zikra was her sister Mariyam involved in pelting stones.”

Moreover, the SIT discovered Farhana had locked herself in her house when the violence broke out, he emphasised.

The SIT official further stated that inspector Lokendra Kumar Tyagi of SIT after discovering the facts gave an application in the court of Sambhal chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on February 18 under provisions of 189 BNSS to release Farhana as no evidence of her involvement in the violence.

He said Tyagi took over the investigation on November 30, 2024, till then 27 people out of 34 named accused in one of the FIRs related to the violence had been arrested and sent to Moradabad jail in judicial custody.

He said the investigation officer of the case had filed the chargesheet against 25 other accused arrested in the matter after finding enough evidence against them while he filed the application for the release of Farhana after finding no evidence against her.

Farhana was accused in one of the 12 FIRs related to Sambhal violence under charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt to public servant, use of criminal force against public servant and disobedience of order.