Stray cattle menace: An issue BJP can’t ignore in UP elections?

LUCKNOW Before the fifth phase of UP polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is believed to have finally realized that the stray cattle menace is the ‘elephant in the room’ it cannot afford to ignore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath talking about finding a lasting solution to the problem before the remaining three phases of assembly elections in the state is being seen as an indication of the fact that the party might have realized that farmers’ ire over the cattle menace may harm it electorally.

“UP ke kisanon ko chhutta jaanvaron se ho rahi dikkaton ko hum gambhirta se le rahe hain (we are taking the problems faced by farmers due to stray cattle seriously),” Modi said while addressing a poll rally in Bahraich three days ago.

“Main aapki chinta ko poori tarah samajhta hoon. Main aapko batana chahta hoon ki main raasta khoj karke laaya hoon doston (I understand your worries and I have found a way out),” he said.

And a day later at a rally in Barabanki, Yogi Adityanath reminded the crowd about Modi’s assurance to solve the problem of stray cattle in UP.

More than 15 of the 31 districts, which the government identified as ‘sensitive’ ones where the cattle problem was most acute, will be going to polls in the remaining three phases.

“Stray cattle menace is no doubt an issue. I feel that it may not affect the core BJP voters but swing/floating voters may get influenced. And in order to address this category, both PM and CM have admitted it,” opined Shashikant Pandey, professor and head of political science department at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (Central) University.

“Before polls, the government identified 31 districts where stray cattle menace was most acute. While there was only one district (Mathura) in the first phase (of polls), two districts – Bareilly and Shahjhanpur – voted in the second phase and around a dozen of them went to polls in the third and fourth phases,” said an official of the animal husbandry department.

“Now, voting in the remaining 16 sensitive districts will be held in the fifth, sixth and seventh phases,” he said.

Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ballia, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mau, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti and Chirakoot, which go to polls in the remaining three phases, are among the 31 districts that were reporting the maximum number of complaints about stray cattle destroying farmers’ standing crops apart from causing road accidents.

Voting in the other sensitive districts including Hardoi, Unnao, Sitapur, Kheri, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jhansi, and Jalaun and Lalitpur was held in the third and fourth phases.

BJP spokesman Harish Chandra Srivastava, however, said the PM and the CM raising concern over cattle menace had nothing to do with the elections.

“The state government is sensitive to public issues. It took a lot of measures to rid farmers of the stray cattle problem, but the government feels that more efforts are needed to deal with the issue and the PM and the CM just expressed that resolve,” he said. “The cattle issue, will, in no way, affect the party’s electoral dividends,” he claimed.

Shashikant Pandey said that BJP’s welfare schemes may cover its losses in the remaining phases. “As the opposition does not have any major issue like farmers’ agitation in western UP, they are trying to make it (stray cattle) an issue in the remaining phases,” he added.

As per information sourced from the government, close to 10 lakh stray cattle had already been put in cow shelters though two lakh stray cattle were still believed to be out. “We caught at least 2 lakh additional stray cattle and put them in cow protection centres during special drives launched during the last six months,” said another official.

The chief secretary has been regularly monitoring the stray cattle issue on the basis of reports being received from 31 IAS officers who were appointed nodal officers for as many sensitive districts.

“The stray cattle problem is, by and large, under control by now,” the official claimed.

