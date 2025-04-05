Stray leopard causes panic in Rehmankheda area

Just as the residents of Rehmankheda recovered from the sray tiger fear, they have been gripped by another scare, this time due to a stray leopard reportedly moving around in the region. There are also reports that the predator preyed on an animal. A five-member forest department team has been deployed in the area. For representation only (HT file photo)

“Leopard sighting and it killing an animal were reported from Mandauli village on Thursday and the pugmark spotted turned out to be four days old. According to its size, there is still no confirmation that the animal is a leopard,” said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer (DFO), Awadh, on Friday.

“The pugmark spotted is about 11 inch and since it was spotted on moist clay soil, it could be of a fishing cat that leaves pugmark of up to 9-inch size. The reports regarding the stray leopard killing an animal could not be confirmed either. We are still keeping a watch,” said Pandey.

The animal was first reported on April 1 by Rajesh Yadav of Mandauli village. He also claimed that the leopard moved to another village. Since then, no more sightings have been reported, said forest officer. He reiterated it is still not confirmed whether the wild animal is a leopard or a fishing cat. Rehmankheda is about 20 kms from the Lucknow city limits and has a dozen villages with an estimated population of around 7,000.

Tiger sightings are reported almost every year as the wild cat wanders through the Bahta Nallah, a key water body in Rehmankheda for animals. The area has good number of blue bulls, which the tigers prey on.

It may be noted that a tiger had strayed into Rehmankheda and it had kept the forest officials on their toes for 91 days before being trapped on March 6. It was the second longest chase in Rehmankheda after 2012, when it took the forest team 108 days to capture the wild cat.