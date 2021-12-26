Students thank UP CM, say tablets, phones will help them a lot

After launching the campaign to distribute free tablets and smartphones to one crore students of the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath himself gave these devices to thirty-three students. Five students also got the chance to deliver a speech on the occasion during which they expressed their gratitude to the CM and spoke how smartphones and tablets will help them. On Saturday, one lakh smartphones and tablets were given to final year students at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

“I am visually impaired and that posed many challenges to me. I wasn’t able to attend online classes and access study materials. Now, I can listen to audio lectures easily. I want to thank the CM on behalf of all visually impaired students who’ll be benefitted from this campaign,” said one Sagar Upmanyu in his speech. He is pursuing his MA in political science from Dr Shakuntala Misra National University, Lucknow.

Another nursing student Akansha Mishra who is pursuing BSc from Bora Institute, Sitapur said smartphones would help in research, presentation and attending online classes besides battling Covid-19. “Due to financial issues, students weren’t able to fulfil their dreams. But now unhindered access to technology would aid them in connecting with the world,” she said in her speech.

Prabal Awasthi Abhyudaya, a student of Kotra village of Sitapur preparing for UPSC examination under Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana, said, “After Abhyuday Yojana, the gap between teachers and students due to lockdown and Covid will be bridged by these tablets and smartphones. Digital and educated India will lead to the birth of a new India.”

“The inevitable need for digital empowerment of the youth has been filled at every level. The distribution of these devices will enable students like me to use them in our professional lives and workplaces even after completing studies,” said Zeba Kaiser, a BEd student of Eram Girls’ Degree College, Lucknow.

“Today is a big day for us. It is beneficial for future engineers, doctors, and fashion designers among others,” said Mehul Gupta, a final year BTech student of Lucknow Institute of Technology.

Lakhs of devices to be distributed daily

The CM instructed the officials to ensure distribution of remaining smartphones and tablets at commissioner headquarters level. ACS, home, UP Awanish Awasthi said after the launch of the campaign, lakhs of these devices will be distributed daily. Sufficient funds had been provided and orders had been issued in this regard, he added.

Slogans all around

Students raised slogans like “Jai Shri Ram”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Vande Mataram” and “Soch Imaandar, Kaam Damdar” during the event.

CM fetes weightlifter Mirabai Chanu

Another attraction of the event was the presence of Mirabai Chanu, who won India a silver medal in weightlifting in Tokyo Olympics. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath handed over a check of ₹1.5 crore to her on the occasion. Her coach Vijay Sharma was also given ₹10 lakh.

Drones film event

Multiple drones were also spotted flying all around, clicking pictures and filming the event. The chief minister was welcomed with a loud applause from the students.