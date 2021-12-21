Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Students who missed exams due to pandemic can re-appear: AMU
Students who missed exams due to pandemic can re-appear: AMU

The exam schedule will be announced in due course of time on official website of AMU, said a notice of office of the Controller of Examinations
AMU students can register on the university portal, www.oeps.amucontrollerexams.com (File photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 10:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Aligarh

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) undergraduate and postgraduate students who missed their terminal semester examinations and graduating exams in the 2020-21 session due to the Covid pandemic can appear in their exams by submitting enclosed proforma applications at examination.coe@amuonline.ac.in by December 27, 2021.

“This is a one-time opportunity in the wake of the Covid outbreak. The examination schedule will be announced in due course of time on the official website and the conditions for appearing in the graduating exams, as applicable in any particular course, will remain the same,” stated the notice of the office of the Controller of Examinations.

It categorically added, “Students who have appeared, but failed to clear the examinations are not eligible”. Meanwhile, the dates for the registration for the 3rd-semester students admitted in the 2020-21 session has been extended till December 31, 2021.

“Students can register on the university portal, www.oeps.amucontrollerexams.com. There is no need to submit the printout of the registration forms at university offices,” mentioned the official notice.

