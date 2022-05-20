Successful start-ups discussed at PHDCCI meet

A virtual interactive session on ‘Success Stories of Start-ups’ was hosted by the UP chapter of the PHD chamber of commerce and Industry(PHDCCI) in association with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow on Friday. The objective was to inspire youth to become innovative change-makers and boost entrepreneurial confidence in them.

Mukesh B Singh, senior member of PHDCCI, stated that success tales are limitless. He also credited the success of start-ups like ‘Wow Momos’ and ‘MBA Chai Wala.’ He described start-ups as the greatest risk-takers because they lack access to copyright or patent protection for their ideas, which are constantly at risk of being stolen.

He also emphasised the importance of recognising small firms and artisans as start-ups in order to prevent them from being exploited by larger market players. He also addressed questions from students from the IIIT incubation centres who were in attendance. When asked which type of enterprise is best for start-ups, he responded it depended on financial capability. However, he did recommend the LLP form of registration because it places less liability on start-ups.

“It is critical to have a positive mindset in order to realise one’s potential. One should also maintain a clear purpose when starting a business. One should endeavour to accomplish work that they will not get tired of doing 24 hours a day,” said Dr Sandhya Dwivedi while discussing her 20 years of counselling expertise.

“People often ask me for a blueprint to success. Well, merely having multiple ideas won’t help one in getting success. Hence, one needs to focus on ideas which have not been thought of before,” said Prabjot Singh, director-trainings, Magnum Educorporates Pvt Ltd.

Bindu Singh, asst prof and in-charge of incubation centre, IIIT, Lucknow, was also present as a panellist in the virtual event which was convened by Atul Srivastava.