Successful start-ups discussed at PHDCCI meet
A virtual interactive session on ‘Success Stories of Start-ups’ was hosted by the UP chapter of the PHD chamber of commerce and Industry(PHDCCI) in association with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow on Friday. The objective was to inspire youth to become innovative change-makers and boost entrepreneurial confidence in them.
Mukesh B Singh, senior member of PHDCCI, stated that success tales are limitless. He also credited the success of start-ups like ‘Wow Momos’ and ‘MBA Chai Wala.’ He described start-ups as the greatest risk-takers because they lack access to copyright or patent protection for their ideas, which are constantly at risk of being stolen.
He also emphasised the importance of recognising small firms and artisans as start-ups in order to prevent them from being exploited by larger market players. He also addressed questions from students from the IIIT incubation centres who were in attendance. When asked which type of enterprise is best for start-ups, he responded it depended on financial capability. However, he did recommend the LLP form of registration because it places less liability on start-ups.
“It is critical to have a positive mindset in order to realise one’s potential. One should also maintain a clear purpose when starting a business. One should endeavour to accomplish work that they will not get tired of doing 24 hours a day,” said Dr Sandhya Dwivedi while discussing her 20 years of counselling expertise.
“People often ask me for a blueprint to success. Well, merely having multiple ideas won’t help one in getting success. Hence, one needs to focus on ideas which have not been thought of before,” said Prabjot Singh, director-trainings, Magnum Educorporates Pvt Ltd.
Bindu Singh, asst prof and in-charge of incubation centre, IIIT, Lucknow, was also present as a panellist in the virtual event which was convened by Atul Srivastava.
-
Ludhiana | Avon Cycles Ltd hosts session on infrastructure issues
Avon Cycles Ltd hosted a session on infrastructure with the heads of district administration to discuss major issues being faced by the industrialists and find ways to resolve them. MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, joint commissioner of police Ravcharan Singh Brar, and municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal attended the session. The stakeholders suggested to widen the roads by removing encroachments on service road, allowing more traffic flow.
-
All eyes on Yogi, Akhilesh as they share dais at Uttar Pradesh assembly event
All eyes were on chief minister Yogi Adityanath and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav as they came face to face and shared the dais in the assembly hall here on Friday during the inauguration of the orientation programme for new MLAs and e-Vidhan by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. “I will request the speaker to hold separate training for me and the chief minister,” Leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav said.
-
Kidney transplant malpractice case: ‘Govt action against Ruby Hall Clinic unfair’
While the government has been forced to take strict action against Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place, the same is being condemned by various associations as 'unfair'. On Friday, two more associations - the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation and the Indian Society of Nephrology - joined hands to condemn the action taken by the government against the hospital.
-
Azam Khan released from jail, Shivpal receives him, Akhilesh posts welcome tweet
While the government has been forced to take strict action against Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place, the same is being condemned by various associations as 'unfair'. On Friday, two more associations - the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation and the Indian Society of Nephrology - joined hands to condemn the action taken by the government against the hospital.
-
Minister inaugurates climate-resilient animal shed in GADVASU
Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday inaugurated climate-resilient animal shed and the new building of College of Fisheries at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). The university authorities said the shed, with a capacity of sheltering 150 animals, has been developed with the financial assistance from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, Government of India, and contributions from NABARD and Punjab State Council of Science and Technology.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics