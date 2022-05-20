Sultry weather likely to persist, expect relief by weekend: MeT

The hot conditions plaguing the state capital for the past few days are expected to last at least until the weekend.

Going by the Meteorological Department (MeT) forecast, the maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius in the state capital while the minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius. MeT also issued a thunderstorm/dust storm warning, as well as gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in isolated areas of the state. There will be a clear sky with partial clouds in some areas. Isolated thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are also likely over some parts of the state.

Jhansi remained the hottest in the state with the maximum temperature soaring up to 47.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Kanpur (46.5 degrees), Agra (46.5), Prayagraj (46.3), Orai (46), Hamirpur (45.2), and Churk (45).

According to the IMD’s rainfall projection for the next five days, there would be relatively little change in rainfall in both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh. Showers are possible in the eastern section of Uttar Pradesh after May 22.