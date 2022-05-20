Sultry weather likely to persist, expect relief by weekend: MeT
The hot conditions plaguing the state capital for the past few days are expected to last at least until the weekend.
Going by the Meteorological Department (MeT) forecast, the maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius in the state capital while the minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius. MeT also issued a thunderstorm/dust storm warning, as well as gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in isolated areas of the state. There will be a clear sky with partial clouds in some areas. Isolated thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are also likely over some parts of the state.
Jhansi remained the hottest in the state with the maximum temperature soaring up to 47.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Kanpur (46.5 degrees), Agra (46.5), Prayagraj (46.3), Orai (46), Hamirpur (45.2), and Churk (45).
According to the IMD’s rainfall projection for the next five days, there would be relatively little change in rainfall in both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh. Showers are possible in the eastern section of Uttar Pradesh after May 22.
-
Private guards will now enhance security at Pune railway station
PUNE Taking note of the suspicious object found at the Pune railway station last week, and a bid to enhance the security arrangements, the Pune railway division has now decided to deploy additional security personnel in and around the station premises. Apart from the existing Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police which are inadequate for vigilance, now, the railways will hire contract-based security guards.
-
Law student shot dead by a history sheeter in Meerut
A history sheeter, carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh, shot dead a law student in Pawli Khurd village of Kankerkhera area on Friday morning. A dispute over a land deal between the two families is believed to be the reason behind the murder. Deceased Parag's died during treatment at a hospital. As per police, Sunny Kakran mother had sold two bighas of land to Parag's aunt to arrange bail money for Sunny Kakran.
-
IMS-BHU’s urology team successfully removes kidney stone from a 21-month-old child
A team of urologists at the Institute of Medical Sciences-BHU (IMS-BHU) performed a successful operation on a kidney stone in a 21-month-old child. Assistant professor at the department of urology, Dr Yashasvi Singh, IMS-BHU further informed that the patient's recovery was good and on the third day of the operation he was sent home in a healthy condition. Dr Singh said that this operation was led by professor and head of the department of urology, Prof Sameer Trivedi.
-
Houses of 3 policemen burgled in Agra
Theft was committed in houses of three policemen located on the police lines premises of Agra on Thursday night. The houses were locked as the residing families were away from home and locks were broken to steal the valuables. Police from Shahganj station reached the spot and verified the details through CCTV footages available. Theft seems to have taken place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
-
BBAU slaps fine on five students for ragging
LUCKNOW The anti-ragging cell of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University on Friday held five of its students guilty of ragging juniors on the campus earlier this month. The university imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on each of them and tasked them to spread awareness on the campus about the consequences of ragging juniors. The BBAU has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging, proctor emphasised, BB Malik.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics