Summer Carnival at Lucknow airport begins today
This summer, passengers are in for a delight at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport. They can enjoy special discounts on shopping, food and beverages as the airport is kicking-off a 45-day Summer Carnival from Sunday.
A CCSI Airport spokesperson said, “The easing of Covid-19 restrictions as well as resumption of international flights has renewed passenger interest in travel this summer. The return of passengers has resulted in increased passenger footfall at the Lucknow Airport. The Summer Carnival starting from May 15 is a gesture to thank those passengers travelling through #GatewayToGoodness, the CCSI Airport.”
“Around 16 brands – 11 in retail and five in F&B are offering special discounts to passengers travelling through CCSI Airport. Brands such as Renee Cosmetics, Rare Planet, Starbucks, Costa Coffee, Pizza Hut Express, The Kebab Shop, Dastarkhwan are participating in the Summer Carnival. Some of the retail outlets have come up with offers where the user can avail discounts ranging from 15 to 50%. Some F&B outlets have come up with special combos that will benefit passengers travelling in groups,” the spokesperson added.
CCSI Airport has also set up special selfie counters at various locations to attract millennial passengers. The airport has been at the forefront of providing exciting retail and F&B experience for passengers. In the last one year, the airport has introduced brands like Starbucks, Renee Cosmetics, Rare Planet, House of Candy, The New Shop and Forest Essentials among others.
There are also exciting offers at the duty free counter for international passengers travelling through Terminal 1 of CCSI Airport.
-
Yamunanagar: Four cops booked, suspended for graft, extortion
Four police personnel and a local were booked on Saturday on charges of bribery, extortion and wrongful confinement for allegedly threatening to implicate five men in a drug recovery case and extorting ₹8.35 lakh from them. According to the police, the suspended cops took ₹30,000 from one Raman, who runs an auto repair shop, in lieu of not implicating him in a drug case in April.
-
Khattar to inaugurate projects worth ₹45 cr in Yamunanagar today
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate seven development projects worth ₹45 crore at a Haryana Pragati rally at Jagadhri grain market in Yamunanagar on Sunday. “The chief minister will also lay the foundation stone of a project worth ₹288 crore,” Haryana education minister and Jagadhri MLA Kanwar Pal said at a press conference on Saturday. Pal added that the construction of Guru Teg Bahadur Medical College will also commence soon.
-
Farmers fill pits dug for high-tension electric towers in Karnal village
Thousands of farmers on Saturday filled the pits that were earlier dug up for erection of high-tension electric towers in Bandrala village of Karnal district. They accused the Haryana government of not announcing compensation for the land being taken for the pylons. Heavy police deployment was made following the call of protest and a mahapanchayat at Assandh's gurdwara. But police failed to stop the protesters as the strength of farmers outnumbered them.
-
Chandigarh | 32-year-old jailed for seven years for possessing 50 gm heroin
A 32-year-old man, who was caught with 50 gm heroin in Chandigarh in 2020, has been awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court. The court of additional and sessions judge Jaibir Singh also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Narinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh. According to the prosecution, while patrolling in Sector 20 on June 12, 2020, police stopped Kumar on the basis of suspicion.
-
Congress, AAP slam Haryana govt for granting relaxation to defaulting miners
The Opposition in Haryana on Saturday slammed the BJP-JJP government for allowing defaulting mineral-concession holders (mining contractors) to resume mining operations by granting relaxations for the payment of outstanding amount. Miners owe ₹553 crore to the state government and have failed to clear the dues despite the introduction of a one-time settlement scheme, 'Vivadon Ka Samadhan'.
