Summer Carnival at Lucknow airport begins today

This summer, passengers are in for a delight at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport. They can enjoy special discounts on shopping, food and beverages as the airport is kicking-off a 45-day Summer Carnival from Sunday.

A CCSI Airport spokesperson said, “The easing of Covid-19 restrictions as well as resumption of international flights has renewed passenger interest in travel this summer. The return of passengers has resulted in increased passenger footfall at the Lucknow Airport. The Summer Carnival starting from May 15 is a gesture to thank those passengers travelling through #GatewayToGoodness, the CCSI Airport.”

“Around 16 brands – 11 in retail and five in F&B are offering special discounts to passengers travelling through CCSI Airport. Brands such as Renee Cosmetics, Rare Planet, Starbucks, Costa Coffee, Pizza Hut Express, The Kebab Shop, Dastarkhwan are participating in the Summer Carnival. Some of the retail outlets have come up with offers where the user can avail discounts ranging from 15 to 50%. Some F&B outlets have come up with special combos that will benefit passengers travelling in groups,” the spokesperson added.

CCSI Airport has also set up special selfie counters at various locations to attract millennial passengers. The airport has been at the forefront of providing exciting retail and F&B experience for passengers. In the last one year, the airport has introduced brands like Starbucks, Renee Cosmetics, Rare Planet, House of Candy, The New Shop and Forest Essentials among others.

There are also exciting offers at the duty free counter for international passengers travelling through Terminal 1 of CCSI Airport.