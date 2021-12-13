Sunday Covid vax drive: Over 4 lakh people jabbed in Uttar Pradesh, 6K in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Over four lakh eligible people were vaccinated against Covid-19 across Uttar Pradesh, including over 6,000 beneficiaries in Lucknow, during the special vaccination drives conducted on Sunday, according to health department data.

Till 7pm, the state had administered 4, 10, 975 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including over 1.60 lakh beneficiaries who got their first dose during the day.

Vaccination is usually conducted between Monday and Saturday but vaccination coverage is being given a push with special campaigns on Sunday.

“Many people have fixed office timings between 9am and 5pm or even more and they find it difficult to reach for vaccination. That’s why on Sundays, we are organising special drives to cover these left out people,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

According to health department, in Lucknow 6,669 doses had been administered till 7pm at 111 government and 14 private vaccination centres. Over 9,000 people had taken Covid vaccine jabs during the special vaccination drives organised on December 5 (last Sunday) in the state capital.

“People should make use of Sunday vaccination drives as it is convenient for all with smooth traffic and no tension of office work. We are very close to getting vaccination coverage beyond 95% as 34, 52, 999 people have got their first dose in Lucknow against the target of 37.4 lakh,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general Association of International Doctors.

UP has administered over 17, 73, 04, 896 Covid vaccine doses till now.