Survey at KV-Gyanvapi complex: Objection filed against plea for removal of advocate commissioner

An objection was filed in a local court on Monday to a petition that seeks the removal or replacement of the court-appointed advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar who has been tasked with carrying out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.

The advocates representing the petitioners who have sought permission for daily worship at the Maa Shringar Gaur Sthal filed the objection.

After hearing arguments of both the sides, the court fixed May 10 (Tuesday) as the next date of hearing.

“We filed a reply in the court of the civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar against the petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee seeking removal of advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar,” said Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi,

who is one of the advocates representing the plaintiffs Rakhi Singh, Manju Vyas, Sita Sahu and Rekha Pathak. They had filed a petition in court in August 2021, seeking permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal.

“The allegation by the lawyers of the Masjid committee that the advocate commissioner is biased and conducting the survey keeping in view the interest of the plaintiffs is completely baseless,” Chaturvedi said.

He added that the advocate commissioner is not biased and conducted the proceedings on the first day (May 6) in a fair manner.

The survey hit a hurdle on Saturday (may 7) as the advocate commissioner and his team were unable to enter the Gyanvapi premises due to opposition from lawyers representing the Masjid committee and people associated with it, said another advocate associated with the matter.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, had filed the petition on Saturday (May 7) for removing or replacing the current advocate commissioner in the court of the civil judge (senior division). After hearing the petition on Saturday, the court fixed May 9 for the next hearing.

Advocates of the Masjid Committee were present in court on Monday and they presented their side. Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar was also present in court.

“On Saturday, we filed a petition in the court, urging the court to remove or replace the advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar with a senior lawyer because (on the first day) he was biased in conducting the proceedings of the survey as per wish of the advocates of the petitioners(seeking permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal). We argued in favor of our stand that the advocate commissioner be removed,” said Mohammad Tauhid Khan, one of the advocates of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

After hearing both the sides, the court fixed May 10 as next date of hearing.

On Friday (May 6), survey of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex had begun in the presence of all the parties amid tight security.

On Saturday, the advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar with his team arrived for the survey and videography in the Gyanvapi complex, Varanasi. But the survey could not start as the advocates of the mosque management committee, who arrived about an hour after the survey team, opposed it.

A huge crowd gathered outside the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex and shouted slogans. Police personnel drove them away. One person was taken into custody.

On Friday (May 6), too, some slogan-shouting was witnessed when the court-ordered survey began under tight security in Varanasi.

The court of the civil judge (senior division) of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, on April 26 had ordered videography of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal by the advocate commissioner.

The case is titled Rakhi Singh and others versus UP state and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

The local court had on April 8, 2022, appointed Ajai Kumar as the advocate commissioner in the case.