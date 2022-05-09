Survey of 300 Kanpur mosques on to end prayers on roads

In a bid to find a solution to the problem wherein Muslims have to offer prayers, especially on Fridays, on roads due to paucity of space in various mosques here, All India Sunni Ulema Council is getting a survey of 300 big mosques of Kanpur district done these days to explore the possibility of expanding their space.

The survey has been going on for the last 20 days. The survey of 1000-odd small mosques here will be done in the next phase.

“Sunni Ulema Council, one of the biggest bodies of religious clerics, has begun the survey. Fifteen-odd teams are looking into how to expand the mosques to accommodate more and more people,” said convener of the council Haji Mohammad Salees.

“We can add a floor or two with due permission of the district administration. The idea is to double the space in the mosques,” he said. There are about 300 mosques that have space for 500 to 1000 people. While 1000 mosques are small and can accommodate maximum 100 people each.

While the planners the council has hired will complete the survey in a month, the body is working on a parallel note for a change in timings of prayers particularly on Fridays when people in large numbers come out to offer prayers. And they have to offer prayers on roads due to paucity of space in mosques.

Common timings of mosque for Friday noon prayers are viewed as a major problem. The council is holding negotiations with the management committees of the mosques to come on a common page and adjust the timings in a way the people may easily offer prayers without any rush.

The Muslim community here is, in fact, worried over the opposition to the prayers on roads and the Muslim intelligentsia has been trying to find a solution. Haji Salees said from perspective of Shariat, Muslims are supposed to offer prayers in mosques. It would alleviate the hardships people face when prayers are held on roads.

“The survey is going on in the entire city and then we will convene the meeting of the ‘Mushawarati’ (advisory) board for implementation of suggestions at the earliest. This way, we will be able to set an example,” he said. Kanpur has one million (10 lakh) Muslim population. Prayers on Fridays are held on roads where traffic is either diverted or remains blocked for more than two hours.

