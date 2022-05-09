Survey of 300 Kanpur mosques on to end prayers on roads
In a bid to find a solution to the problem wherein Muslims have to offer prayers, especially on Fridays, on roads due to paucity of space in various mosques here, All India Sunni Ulema Council is getting a survey of 300 big mosques of Kanpur district done these days to explore the possibility of expanding their space.
The survey has been going on for the last 20 days. The survey of 1000-odd small mosques here will be done in the next phase.
“Sunni Ulema Council, one of the biggest bodies of religious clerics, has begun the survey. Fifteen-odd teams are looking into how to expand the mosques to accommodate more and more people,” said convener of the council Haji Mohammad Salees.
“We can add a floor or two with due permission of the district administration. The idea is to double the space in the mosques,” he said. There are about 300 mosques that have space for 500 to 1000 people. While 1000 mosques are small and can accommodate maximum 100 people each.
While the planners the council has hired will complete the survey in a month, the body is working on a parallel note for a change in timings of prayers particularly on Fridays when people in large numbers come out to offer prayers. And they have to offer prayers on roads due to paucity of space in mosques.
Common timings of mosque for Friday noon prayers are viewed as a major problem. The council is holding negotiations with the management committees of the mosques to come on a common page and adjust the timings in a way the people may easily offer prayers without any rush.
The Muslim community here is, in fact, worried over the opposition to the prayers on roads and the Muslim intelligentsia has been trying to find a solution. Haji Salees said from perspective of Shariat, Muslims are supposed to offer prayers in mosques. It would alleviate the hardships people face when prayers are held on roads.
“The survey is going on in the entire city and then we will convene the meeting of the ‘Mushawarati’ (advisory) board for implementation of suggestions at the earliest. This way, we will be able to set an example,” he said. Kanpur has one million (10 lakh) Muslim population. Prayers on Fridays are held on roads where traffic is either diverted or remains blocked for more than two hours.
Ludhiana | GTB National College awards 450 degrees during annual convocation
Guru Teg Bahadur National College, Dhaka, on Monday organised their convocation at the S Kuldeep Singh auditorium, where 450 degrees were conferred upon undergraduate and postgraduate students. College trust's vice-president Randhir Singh Sekhon, secretary Harbans Singh and other members welcomed Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGNDPSO), Patiala, vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion. The college's management secretary Harbans Singh also spoke about the college's progress.
Trouble likely for Azam as probe ordered into Oriental College row
LUCKNOW More trouble may be in store for senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan as UP governor Anandiben Patel on Monday directed officials to conduct probe into the controversy related to the 240-year-old Rajkiya Oriental College in Rampur that was taken over by the Jauhar Trust headed by Azam on a lease of ₹30 per year.
Ludhiana | Livestock sector’s budgetary needs in focus at GADVASU
The department of dairy economics and business management, College of Dairy Science and Technology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a workshop on budgetary requirements of the state's livestock sector. Speaking on the occasion, Varsity vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh said the workshop would provide useful policy inputs for the livestock sector ahead of the state's budget session. Singh highlighted the importance of the livestock sector in agricultural diversification and enhancing the farmers' income.
Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy, Friends Club register victories on Day 2 of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival
Friends Club Roomi, Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Rampura Channa Hockey Centre on Sunday registered victories in the senior and sub-junior competitions on Day 2 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village, Ludhiana. The senior category encounter saw Jarkhar Academy edge out Ropar X1 6-4. While Pargat Singh scored three goals for the winning side, Jatinderpal Singh, Lavjeet and Karamjeet Singh had one goal each.
Have told officials to complete BPSC paper leak probe soon, says Nitish Kumar
Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the officials have been told to complete the probe into the Bihar Public Service Commission paper leak issue at the earliest and ensure that such mishaps don't happen in future. Kumar said that those behind the question paper leak of the BPSC preliminary exams would not be spared.
