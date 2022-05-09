Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Survey of 300 Kanpur mosques on to end prayers on roads
lucknow news

Survey of 300 Kanpur mosques on to end prayers on roads

All India Sunni Ulema Council has been doing the survey for the last 20 days in Kanpur and it will cover 1000-odd small mosques in the next phase
All India Sunni Ulema Council is holding negotiations with the management committees of the mosques in Kanpur to come on a common page and adjust the timings in a way the people may easily offer prayers without any rush. (Pic for representation)
All India Sunni Ulema Council is holding negotiations with the management committees of the mosques in Kanpur to come on a common page and adjust the timings in a way the people may easily offer prayers without any rush. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 09, 2022 10:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHaidar Naqvi, Kanpur

In a bid to find a solution to the problem wherein Muslims have to offer prayers, especially on Fridays, on roads due to paucity of space in various mosques here, All India Sunni Ulema Council is getting a survey of 300 big mosques of Kanpur district done these days to explore the possibility of expanding their space.

The survey has been going on for the last 20 days. The survey of 1000-odd small mosques here will be done in the next phase.

“Sunni Ulema Council, one of the biggest bodies of religious clerics, has begun the survey. Fifteen-odd teams are looking into how to expand the mosques to accommodate more and more people,” said convener of the council Haji Mohammad Salees.

“We can add a floor or two with due permission of the district administration. The idea is to double the space in the mosques,” he said. There are about 300 mosques that have space for 500 to 1000 people. While 1000 mosques are small and can accommodate maximum 100 people each.

While the planners the council has hired will complete the survey in a month, the body is working on a parallel note for a change in timings of prayers particularly on Fridays when people in large numbers come out to offer prayers. And they have to offer prayers on roads due to paucity of space in mosques.

Common timings of mosque for Friday noon prayers are viewed as a major problem. The council is holding negotiations with the management committees of the mosques to come on a common page and adjust the timings in a way the people may easily offer prayers without any rush.

The Muslim community here is, in fact, worried over the opposition to the prayers on roads and the Muslim intelligentsia has been trying to find a solution. Haji Salees said from perspective of Shariat, Muslims are supposed to offer prayers in mosques. It would alleviate the hardships people face when prayers are held on roads.

“The survey is going on in the entire city and then we will convene the meeting of the ‘Mushawarati’ (advisory) board for implementation of suggestions at the earliest. This way, we will be able to set an example,” he said. Kanpur has one million (10 lakh) Muslim population. Prayers on Fridays are held on roads where traffic is either diverted or remains blocked for more than two hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Haidar Naqvi

    Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Students at the convocation ceremony of Guru Teg Bahadur National College, Dakha, in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana | GTB National College awards 450 degrees during annual convocation

    Guru Teg Bahadur National College, Dhaka, on Monday organised their convocation at the S Kuldeep Singh auditorium, where 450 degrees were conferred upon undergraduate and postgraduate students. College trust's vice-president Randhir Singh Sekhon, secretary Harbans Singh and other members welcomed Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGNDPSO), Patiala, vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion. The college's management secretary Harbans Singh also spoke about the college's progress.

  • UP Madarsa Education Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Khan said Government Oriental College in Rampur is currently functioning from the campus of Government Raza Inter College, Rampur which has only two rooms and one verandah in which 53 students/girls are getting education. (Pic for representation)

    Trouble likely for Azam as probe ordered into Oriental College row

    LUCKNOW More trouble may be in store for senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan as UP governor Anandiben Patel on Monday directed officials to conduct probe into the controversy related to the 240-year-old Rajkiya Oriental College in Rampur that was taken over by the Jauhar Trust headed by Azam on a lease of 30 per year.

  • GADVASU, Ludhiana, vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh was the chief guest for the event. Speaking on the occasion, he said the workshop would provide useful policy inputs for the livestock sector ahead of the state’s budget session. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | Livestock sector’s budgetary needs in focus at GADVASU

    The department of dairy economics and business management, College of Dairy Science and Technology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a workshop on budgetary requirements of the state's livestock sector. Speaking on the occasion, Varsity vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh said the workshop would provide useful policy inputs for the livestock sector ahead of the state's budget session. Singh highlighted the importance of the livestock sector in agricultural diversification and enhancing the farmers' income.

  • Winning teams on Day 2 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by the Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, at Jarkhar village, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy, Friends Club register victories on Day 2 of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival

    Friends Club Roomi, Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Rampura Channa Hockey Centre on Sunday registered victories in the senior and sub-junior competitions on Day 2 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village, Ludhiana. The senior category encounter saw Jarkhar Academy edge out Ropar X1 6-4. While Pargat Singh scored three goals for the winning side, Jatinderpal Singh, Lavjeet and Karamjeet Singh had one goal each.

  • Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar spoke with the media on the sidelines of the 'Janata Ka Darbar' programme in Patna on Monday. (HT Photo/Santosh Kumar)

    Have told officials to complete BPSC paper leak probe soon, says Nitish Kumar

    Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the officials have been told to complete the probe into the Bihar Public Service Commission paper leak issue at the earliest and ensure that such mishaps don't happen in future. Kumar said that those behind the question paper leak of the BPSC preliminary exams would not be spared.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out