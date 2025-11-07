Suspected AQIS operative nabbed from Saharanpur linked to Pak-based handlers: ATS

LUCKNOW A suspected operative of banned outfit Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Bilal Khan, arrested from Saharanpur in September, was closely connected with Pakistan-based handlers of the organisation, maintaining communication with them through encrypted social media channels. According to ATS officials, Bilal was radicalised by Asim Umar Sambhali, the first AQIS chief and a native of UP’s Sambhal, who was appointed by Al-Qaeda founders Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri. (Pic for representation)

He was linked to nearly 4,000 Pakistani numbers and was a member of many extremist online groups dedicated to spreading anti-India propaganda, confirmed UP Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials in an official release on Friday.

“Khan’s connections indicate a deeper online and ground-level network influenced by AQIS’s ideology and Pakistan-based handlers,” stated an ATS official. Bilal is in nine days’ custody of the ATS since November 4.

During his ongoing police remand, the ATS is interrogating Bilal to trace his associates and other individuals linked to jihadist operations. The agency believes the revelations could lead to the exposure of a wider AQIS network operating across North India.

Bilal, son of Sharifullah and a resident of Papri village in Saharanpur, was arrested on September 15, 2025, and later sent to jail. The court granted the ATS nine days of police custody remand starting Tuesday to probe his activities. The ATS uncovered startling details about the “terror network” of Bilal Khan, who was plotting violent jihad against India, the official added.

According to ATS officials, Bilal was radicalised by Asim Umar Sambhali, the first AQIS chief and a native of UP’s Sambhal, who was appointed by Al-Qaeda founders Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri. They said Bilal often shared Umar’s speeches, quotes, and ideological messages to glorify violent jihad and attract new recruits.

As per ATS investigations, Bilal was propagating anti-India narratives, calling for the ouster of the constitutional government and the establishment of a Sharia-based state. Officials said he sought to incite violence against Indian institutions and security forces through online groups with thousands of Pakistani users.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Bilal allegedly praised the slain militants as “martyrs” and shared posts vilifying the Indian Army and other security forces. He also circulated videos supporting the Pakistani Army and messages advocating the “liberation of Kashmir from India.”

Officials confirmed that Bilal had formally pledged allegiance to AQIS through his Pakistani handler, solidifying his role as an active member of the banned organization. In one of his group messages, he quoted AQIS founder Asim Umar, stating: “If you walk the path of jihad, from Morocco to the Philippines, the Mujahideen will stand with you; and where their sweat falls, others will shed blood.”