Azam skips crucial SP meet, but colleagues say will show up at budget session

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) senior leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan (who was recently released from jail) and his MLA son Abdullah Azam skipped the key meeting of Samajwadi Party legislators in Lucknow on Sunday, a day before the budget session of Uttar Pradesh legislature.

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief and SP MLA Shivpal Yadav, amid his continued estrangement with the SP chief and nephew Akhilesh, was not invited to the meeting.

Amid Azam skipping the meeting and continued speculations that he is miffed with the party and its leaders, several party leaders say that Azam will attend the budget session. Around the time when the SP meeting was on in Lucknow, Azam in Rampur said: “If health permits, I will attend the session”.

Though Azam and his son Abdullah (the SP’s Suar MLA) did not turn up for the meeting in Lucknow, the duo went to the Rampur jail and met the jailed SP workers and supporters from Rampur.

Since early April, when an Azam aide at a Samajwadi Party meeting in Rampur had charged Akhilesh and the party with neglecting Azam and Muslims, there had been speculations that he might deflect from the party. Also, Shivpal and Congress leader Pramod Krishnam met Azam in jail, but he had refused to meet the SP delegation. Apart from this, given the overtures from other parties--BSP, Congress, AIMIM, there had been speculations that Azam might move away from the SP.

Even now, when Azam is out of jail since Friday on an interim two-week bail granted by the Supreme Court, he has not cleared the air on which way he is. He continues to talk cryptically.

In Rampur, on Sunday, while going in and coming out of the Rampur jail to meet the jailed SP workers and supporters, Azam evaded clear replies to newspersons. When asked if he was upset with the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav, he said: “I am not upset with anyone. I do not have a status (haisiyat) to be upset with anyone. I am thankful to those who came to meet me and even to those who could not.”

When asked if he would attend the budget session of the UP legislature, he said: “If health permits, I would”.

On the question over Mulayam Singh Yadav, if he asked after him, Azam said: “Maybe he doesn’t have my phone number. Maybe he could not get time to talk to me. I am a minor worker, I have no complaints”.

Azam was the founder member of the Samajwadi Party when Mulayam formed it. Earlier, once, Azam had been out of the party for almost a year. The SP expelled him in May 2009 for six years. The expulsion was revoked in December 2010 and he rejoined the party. During the expulsion period, he did not ally with or join any other party.

When SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra, while he was going to attend the party meeting on Sunday, was asked about Azam he said: “Azam Khan saheb is not well so he couldn’t come to attend today’s meeting. Tomorrow, both Azam Khan and his son Abdullah will be attending the budget session. Azam Khan will be sitting next to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in the assembly.”

Another SP MLA, Shafiq-ur-Rehman Barq said: “I am with the SP and Akhilesh. Azam Khan is with the SP and the SP is with him”.

Meanwhile, an SP MLA Shazil Islam skipped the SP meeting and went to Rampur and met Azam. He said: “I was away so I did not go to Lucknow and came to meet Azam saheb. Now I am going to Lucknow to attend the Budget session. Azam Khan too will attend the session.”

On Shivpal Yadav, Ravidas Mehrotra said: “Shivpal Yadav Ji is the national president of PSPL. He won elections on the SP ticket, but he has his party. That’s why he was not part of the SP MLAs’ meeting.”

Shivpal Yada, could not be contacted, however, a PSP-L leader said that Shivpal would attend the session on Monday.

