Swami Prasad Maurya, loyalists meet Akhilesh

A day before announcing his next political move, former Uttar Pradesh labour and employment minister Swami Prasad Maurya, along with his loyalists, met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP state unit office in Lucknow on Thursday evening.

After the hour-long meeting with Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya said the ministers, MLAs and leaders who had resigned from the BJP and were loyal to him were introduced to the SP chief.

A discussion was held on the strategy, campaign and fielding of candidates, Swami Prasad Maurya added.

“We took a vow to defeat the BJP in the assembly elections. A joint declaration with the SP will be made on January 14 (Friday). There is a tsunami against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and it will be brought (down) to the 47-seat tally that it won in the 2012 assembly elections,” he said.

Before the interaction with Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya held a meeting at his official residence with his loyalists, including his ministers, MLAs and leaders loyal to him who have quit the BJP.

The majority of these loyalists resigned from the BJP after Maurya quit the state cabinet on Tuesday (January 11). They include Ayush minister Dharam Singh Saini, MLAs Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Kumar Prajapati, Vinay Shakya, Mukesh Verma, Bala Prasad Awasthi and Bhagwati Prasad Sagar. They arrived at Maurya’s residence to express their allegiance. Later, they left with Swami Prasad Maurya to meet Akhilesh Yadav.

Most of the ministers and MLAs who resigned from the BJP were with Swami Prasad Maurya in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). After Maurya quit the BSP in June 2016 a few months before the 2017 assembly elections to join the BJP, his loyalist also switched sides and a majority of them contested the 2017 assembly elections on the BJP ticket. As the Modi wave swept Uttar Pradesh, they won their seats in 2017.

Before leaving his official bungalow to meet the SP chief, Swami Prasad Maurya termed the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP as snakes which are swallowing the rights of the backward community.

“I will have to become a mongoose to fight the BJP as well as to protect the rights of the weaker sections,” he said.

“I thank all the self-respecting ministers and MLAs who have resigned from the BJP that had neglected the backward and dalit community. All are coming under one umbrella (indicating Samajwadi Party) to restore the dignity and welfare of the backward and Dalit community,” Swami Prasad Maurya said.

“My decision has triggered an earthquake in the BJP, there will a big tremor in the saffron brigade on Friday (January 14) with my announcement. I pleaded with the BJP leaders for the welfare of the dalits and backwards but they couldn’t care less. Now, the BJP leaders are using all the tricks to stop the MLAs from deserting the party, but the resignation of the ministers and MLAs from the BJP will continue even after January 14,” Swami Prasad Maurya said.

“Uttar Pradesh is not a grazing ground for the BJP. The people have decided to give them a farewell in the assembly elections,” Swami Prasad Maurya said.

Dara Singh Chauhan, who resigned from the cabinet on Wednesday, met Akhilesh Yadav again on Thursday. Chauhan had joined the BJP in February 2015 over a year before Swami Prasad Maurya switched sides from the BSP to the BJP in June 2016.

“Swami Prasad Maurya is a senior OBC leader. We are unitedly fighting for social justice and welfare of the backward community. We decided to bid adieu to the BJP as its policies were anti-backward and dalit,” he said.

Chauhan is an influential OBC leader of east UP with a hold on the Lonia-Chauhan community in Mau, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Ballia, Jaunpur and Ambedkar Nagar districts.

Chauhan met his supporters, who had arrived from east UP at his official bungalow in Lucknow’s Raj Bhavan colony.

“I, along with Swami Prasad Maurya, will make a final announcement on January 14,” he said.

