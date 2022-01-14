Swami Prasad Maurya’s daughter Sanghmitra says she remains a loyal BJP worker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Badaun Sanghmitra Maurya, who is the daughter of former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya, on Friday said that she would continue to be in the BJP despite her father having charted a different path.

Swami Prasad Maurya quit the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on January 11 and formally joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday.

“However, my bond with my father will remain intact despite the fact that we are now in different parries,” Sanghmitra said over the phone. Sanghmitra also made an emotional post on Facebook, saying that her father was a hero to her.

“The meaning of my Facebook post is simple. All that I have tried to convey through it is that to me the party and my father are two different things. While I remain a loyal worker of the BJP and he has joined the SP, it does not affect the father-daughter relationship in any manner,” Sanghmitra said.

Sanghmitra said her father never consulted her before leaving the BJP, nor did she ask him to reconsider his decision of moving out of the BJP.

“In our family, the younger (person) respects the elders’ decisions,” Sanghmitra said. She also said that her father never advised or pressured her to part ways with the BJP after he quit the party.

