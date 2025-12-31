Swastika City assault case: Day after SHO’s removal, FIR against residents withdrawn

LUCKNOW The police on Wednesday expunged the FIR earlier registered against residents of Swastika City colony in Ahimamau, a day after the station house officer (SHO) of Sushant Golf City police station was removed and former MP Dhananjay Singh, along with others, was booked in connection with an alleged construction of a brick wall on a road used for regular movement of residents. According to residents, Vinay Singh, husband of Maharajganj (Jaunpur) block pramukh Mandavi Singh, attempted to construct a brick wall beyond the boundary of his private plot, effectively blocking the public road. (Pic for representation)

The ex-MP and others were named in an FIR for alleged assault, criminal intimidation and caste-based abuse.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Vasanth Rallapalli said the case registered against the residents for damaging a disputed boundary wall had been withdrawn following a review of the circumstances.

The FIR against the residents had been lodged after they allegedly demolished a brick wall that was being constructed on what locals claim is a 20-feet-wide public access road. The action had triggered allegations of selective policing and bias, particularly after videos surfaced showing threats and altercations involving the accused.

According to residents, Vinay Singh, husband of Maharajganj (Jaunpur) block pramukh Mandavi Singh, attempted to construct a brick wall beyond the boundary of his private plot, effectively blocking the public road.

Residents alleged that during the confrontation, Vinay Singh invoked the name of Dhananjay Singh to issue threats, and that licensed firearms were brandished to intimidate locals. Some of these alleged threats were recorded on mobile phones and later circulated on social media.

On Tuesday, the police registered a fresh FIR against former MP Dhananjay Singh, Vinay Singh, his personal gunner and 8–10 unidentified persons for assault, criminal intimidation and caste-based abuse under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Following mounting complaints, the police commissioner removed SHO Upendra Singh from Sushant Golf City police station and ordered a departmental inquiry into the handling of the case as it was alleged by the residents that the officer booked them instead of the accused on the pressure of Dhananjay Singh.

Police said the investigation into the assault is underway and further action will be taken after examination of CCTV footage and statements of all parties involved.