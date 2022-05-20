Swatantra Dev Singh becomes leader of UP Upper House

Jal Shakti and flood control minister Swatantra Dev Singh has been recognised as the leader of the House in the Vidhan Parishad.

Giving this information here an Upper House spokesman said that Vidhan Parishad chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh recognised Swatanra Dev Singh as the House leader, on Friday, before the commencement of the session of the UP legislature on Monday.

Swatanra Dev Singh replaces Dinesh Sharma, former deputy chief minister, as the leader in the Upper House.

The chairman also recognised Akshay Pratap Singh as the leader of the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik in the House.