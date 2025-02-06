Swords, knives ‘on sale’ at Kumbh; cops shut stall running sans permission

A stall set up by a Haryana-based organisation, Dev Sena, selling swords, khukris, kirpans, and double-edged axes to “empower Sanatanis” was shut down by the police in Sector 19 of the Mahakumbh on Wednesday evening for violation of norms. The outlet at Mukti Marg crossing was running sans permission from the administration and drawing the attention of visitors, said officials. Camp of Dev Sena at Mukti Marg crossing in Sector 19 of Mahakumbh Mela area, where weapons were allegedly being sold. (HT Photo)

“The Dev Sena stall selling weapons was shut after the matter was brought to our notice by Hindustan Times. The outfit had applied for permission in the Mela administration office for selling weapons in Mahakumbh, but did not get the nod for the same. Hence, the sale of weapons sans authorisation was stopped immediately,” said RK Singh, CO, Jhusi.

Brijbhushan Saini, president of the organisation that propagates the slogan, ‘Sashakt Hindu, Sangathit Hindu’ (empowered Hindu, united Hindu), claimed he was selling “shastra (weapon) in the Mahakumbh of ‘Shaastra’ (holy text).”

The organization’s ideology is based on 1947 Partition of India, wherein Muslims got two nations - Pakistan and Bangladesh - but Hindus could not get their ‘Sanatan Rashtra’, he claimed.

The pamphlet of the outfit distributed in the Mela portrayed Dev Sena as a national level pro-Hindu organisation aimed at making Bharat a ‘Sanatan Rashtra’.

Saini also claimed to create awareness on making Hindus stronger. Swords, khukris and kirpans were provided to buyers after filling in registration forms, said people in the know of things.

Dev Sena’s agenda includes formation of Sanatan Rashtra, Sanatan Board, declaring cow as national animal, besides abolition of Waqf Board.

Swords were allegedly sold for ₹3,500, khukris for ₹2,000 and knives ₹1700, etc.

The weapons were made available against the payment of prescribed price, after the buyers furnished their identity, filled up registration form and produced an identity card, said officials.

According to Saini, over 400 people had been provided with the “Hindu mythology weapons after proper recitation of mantras.”

Denying sale of weapons for a price, Saini claimed: “We are not selling, but providing these ornamental, non-lethal weapons to make people proud of their Hindu mythology and generate a sense of responsibility towards their religion and tradition.”

DIG (Mahakumbh) Vaibhav Krishna said: “No one is allowed to sell weapons in the Mela on any pretext.”