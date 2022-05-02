Tablets worth several lakhs gutted in fire at Vikas Bhawan store in Prayagraj

Around 5000 tablets kept in a store at Vikas Bhawan were gutted in a fire that erupted owing to unknown reasons on Monday morning. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. An FIR has been lodged in this connection at Colonelganj police station.

According to reports, the store is close to Saras auditorium and goods belonging to the Panchayati Raj department were shifted to the store around a week back.

Some bags and kits had been placed out of the store following some repair work. On Monday morning, fire erupted in the bags and kits outside the store. The fire soon spread inside the store and destroyed 5000 tablets that were to be used for the census exercise in 2021. The census exercise did not take place owing to the pandemic. As the fire spread, employees at the store informed the senior officials.

DDO Ashok Kumar Maurya called the fire department, and two fire tenders reached the spot and contained the fire. Senior officials admitted that goods worth several lakhs were gutted in the fire.

CCTV footage was now being scanned, and a notice has been served to security personnel at the spot. A probe is underway to determine if someone deliberately set the bags and kits on fire, officials shared.

Employees at the store said that there are no wires or any electric appliances on the spot, which may have caused a short circuit.

Fire department officials also said that there were no chances of fire due to a short circuit at the spot. DDO Maurya said a complaint has been lodged at Colonelganj police station in this connection.

Chief development officer Shipu Giri said the incident is under investigation.

Appropriate action will be taken if it comes to the fore that someone set the goods on fire, he added.