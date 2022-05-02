Tablets worth several lakhs gutted in fire at Vikas Bhawan store in Prayagraj
Around 5000 tablets kept in a store at Vikas Bhawan were gutted in a fire that erupted owing to unknown reasons on Monday morning. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. An FIR has been lodged in this connection at Colonelganj police station.
According to reports, the store is close to Saras auditorium and goods belonging to the Panchayati Raj department were shifted to the store around a week back.
Some bags and kits had been placed out of the store following some repair work. On Monday morning, fire erupted in the bags and kits outside the store. The fire soon spread inside the store and destroyed 5000 tablets that were to be used for the census exercise in 2021. The census exercise did not take place owing to the pandemic. As the fire spread, employees at the store informed the senior officials.
DDO Ashok Kumar Maurya called the fire department, and two fire tenders reached the spot and contained the fire. Senior officials admitted that goods worth several lakhs were gutted in the fire.
CCTV footage was now being scanned, and a notice has been served to security personnel at the spot. A probe is underway to determine if someone deliberately set the bags and kits on fire, officials shared.
Employees at the store said that there are no wires or any electric appliances on the spot, which may have caused a short circuit.
Fire department officials also said that there were no chances of fire due to a short circuit at the spot. DDO Maurya said a complaint has been lodged at Colonelganj police station in this connection.
Chief development officer Shipu Giri said the incident is under investigation.
Appropriate action will be taken if it comes to the fore that someone set the goods on fire, he added.
-
BMC kickstarts footpath redevelopment work in South Mumbai
Mumbai: In a bid to improve the city's walkability spaces and to make its existing footpaths pedestrian-friendly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation kick-started the restoration of footpaths in two heritage precinct areas in South Mumbai. As part of this project, the BMC is set to improve a 3.5-kilometer stretch which will cover the Churchgate Pedestrian Plaza, The Regal Traffic node, and the footpaths in the Metro Junction. The project was proposed by the BMC last year.
-
Elaborate security in UP; 2,846 sensitive points identified
LUCKNOW The UP Police have identified around 2,846 sensitive points across the state and made elaborate security arrangements covering 7,436 Eidgahs and 19,949 mosques at around 31,151 places where namaz would be offered on Eid-ul-Fitr and other occasions.
-
Increase minimum fare to ₹30, demand taxi drivers
Mumbai Amidst the rising price of Compressed Natural Gas, the Mumbai Taximen's Association, a union of black and yellow taxi owners and drivers, has appealed to the state transport department to revise the fare of metered taxis in the state capital by ₹5. On April 30, the price of CNG was increased by ₹4 and at present, the cost of a litre in Mumbai is ₹76. Back then, the cost of CNG was ₹49.
-
BJP, MNS raising Babri Masjid demolition, loudspeakers to divert attention from inflation, unemployment: MVA partners
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena targeted Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, the ruling alliance on Monday said the Babri Masjid demolition and the use of loudspeakers at religious places were raised to divert attention from the serious issues plaguing the country. It also alleged that attempts were made to create communal tension in Maharashtra.
-
Flutter in Bihar as Prashant Kishor ‘turns a page’ on Twitter
Kishor, who is in Patna and was scheduled to meet chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday evening, told HT that “I could not go [and meet Kumar]. It could have been misinterpreted.” Kishor, who has previously worked with various parties, including the BJP and the Trinamool Congress, was expelled from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in January 2020 for criticising the party's stand over the Citizenship Amendment Act.
