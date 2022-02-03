Taj Mahotsav deferred, to be held next month after polls

“Taj Mahotsav”, the 10-day annual fair of art and culture, which was to get under way from February 18 has been deferred to the next month due to the 2022 UP assembly polls. The event, to be held a kilometre east of the Taj Mahal at Shilpgram, will now take place between March 20 and 29.

Giving this information, deputy director, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, RK Rawat said, “Because of the ongoing assembly elections, the annual fair of Taj Mahotsav has been postponed.” “Preparations are going on for the fair to be organised between March 20 and 29 now, ” he added.

Because of the model code of conduct in effect, the district administration has sought permission from the Election Commission to offer tenders for the fair, revealed sources at tourism office.

The Taj Mahotsav is organised every year in February at Shilpgram here. Artisans from all over the nation gather here during the fair. Cultural events and performances by known artistes add to the show of art and craft in the Taj city.