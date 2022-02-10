Take up release of over 4,000 life convicts: SC to Uttar Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to take up premature release of over 4,000 life convicts, who have spent 14 years in jail till July.

“We are of the view that the best foot be put forward by the state. Unless pushed to do something, nothing can be achieved,” said a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh.

The court has fixed four months as outer limit for processing the plea of 4,127 life convicts and further six months to decide on the same.

Considering the ongoing elections in the state, the court excluded the period of election (till March 10) and counted four months beyond this date.

The direction came amid another big announcement by the state government to withdraw a contentious clause in its premature release policy of July 28, 2021 requiring a life convict to be 60 years of age to be eligible for remission/early release. This remained one of the biggest reasons for rejection of premature release pleas of life convicts.

Additional advocate general (AAG) for UP, Garima Prasad said, “We are bringing about a clarification in three months that under the new policy of July 28, the age criteria of 60 years will not be an issue. We are in the process of withdrawing it.”