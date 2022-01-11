Takeaways, direct orders the only hope for restaurants!

The restaurants and bars in Lucknow are already operating with 50% capacity. The 10 pm curfew already in place and with dine-ins being restricted in Delhi, food joints back here see the writing on the wall. They feel direct orders to restaurants and takeaways will be the best way to survive in the current pandemic wave scenario.

“Dine-in footfall has decreased and deliveries are more in focus so we are reassessing our staff by diverting them towards home deliveries and encouraging takeaways. It’s a win-win situation for all as we can utilize our staff and customers to get better rates on direct orders as the high commission taken by aggregators is saved,” says Jatin Ahuja of Royal Café group adding they are contemplating discounts on direct order.

During his visit to Lucknow, MasterChef Sanjeev Kapoor said, “Now buyers are supporting small food businesses that are struggling due to the pandemic and are ordering from them directly so they can save on the food aggregator’s commissions. In current scenario, this is a need of the business.”

Chef Bhasker Mishra saw this scenario coming and has been working on this aggressively. “We know if dine-in is closed in Delhi so eventually it will here too. We have strengthened our direct delivery system at Sassy Canteen and as a result two-third of our delivery is direct to us which saves customer extra rates that restaurants inflate for commission and they get customized service,” he says.

Rishi Mishra of cloud kitchen Vito’s Pizza informs that they have launched an app to encourage direct orders. “Customers can scan and order directly so we can offer customized services and best possible deliver. Plus, they are getting 25% discount and we too are happy as we don’t have to pay commission.”

In the given situation food joints are banking on their loyal customer base to order to them directly to help them sustain and tide through these recurring waves, adds Chef Himani Sharma.