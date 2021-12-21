Teachers must contribute to growth of univs: UP Governor

Expressing concern over the downfall in research work at universities, governor Anandiben Patel said teachers who had been teaching at universities for 30 years or so could neither bring about any change nor contributed to the growth of universities. Besides, she also advocated more transparency in appointments and promotions in interest of students.

“There are faculty members who have been at universities for last 30 years but have no attachment with the institutions they teach at. Most of the colleges are lagging behind in rankings and accreditation, including that by NAAC,” said the governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities, while addressing the 86th convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra on Tuesday. She was also critical of delay in awarding of degrees and other problems faced by university students.

“Why are so many degrees lying pending. Fake degrees are being traced and matter is sub judice for 5000 fake degrees. All this should stop and university officials should take a pledge that there will be no fake degrees at all,” the governor further said and ordered that no money should be charged from students for providing them their degrees.

Warning those involved in unlawful activities, she said those found guilty will be punished. The governor also expressed concern over delay in accounting for day-to-day affairs. She said there were numerous files with her about similar complaints of irregularity.

“Let there be committees constituted to avoid irregularities and responsibility be fixed of the one signing last and guilty should not be spared,” the governor said. She also favoured having happiness centres at colleges affiliated to universities where healthy dialogues could be held between students and teachers.

“Students should have a positive mindset. Students today are more aware about technology and can be included along with teachers and officials in the committees constituted for university task. Universities should also explore methods of women empowerment as women are now performing well in all fields” the governor said.

“Universities need to take up social issues and in Agra students can lend a day for cleanliness drive at Yamuna or for plantation once a month. University and colleges should adopt villages and assist in their growth and development. We need to cater to the requirements prescribed in new education policy for betterment of the society,” she added.

Earlier, officiating vice chancellor of the university prof Alok Kumar Rai along with executive and academic councils welcomed the governor. Unlike in the past, this year the convocation functionb was held at JP auditorium on Khandari premises of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also the minister for higher education, was also there to welcome the governor. However, he did not attend the convocation as he had some other engagements.

Female students steal the limelight

Agra Like in the past years, female students stole the limelight and among those graduating 61% were women. The percentage of women students winning medals stood at 68%.

The golden girl was Shivani Singh who won 13 medals, including 12 gold and one silver. She was the final year student of MBBS course at SN Medical College of Agra. Governor awarded D.Litt. to 8 students, M. Phil to 69 while 109 medals were awarded to 69 meritorious students.

The governor, in her presidential address, wished success to all the students of the university. She said they were the future of nation and asked them to succeed in life with fruitful contribution to the country and the society.