Teachers’ recruitment: UPSESSB to undertake double verification of vacant posts

In a first, Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will undertake a double verification of vacant posts in more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools of the state before initiating a new teachers’ recruitment drive to fill them, say officials aware of the decision.

This is primarily being done to avoid post-recruitment inconvenience caused to selected candidates who are denied joining at allotted schools after proper selection and institution allotment by the board on the grounds that the post concerned already has a teacher appointed against it—a situation that has occurred in many past recruitments, the officials add.

The decision to undertake a second verification of the posts was conveyed to the officials concerned in a meeting held at the government level on May 19. They have been asked to undertake the second verification process with the help of an already appointed district task forces within three days of starting the process on priority.

Officials shared that UPSESSB is going to open the requisition portal from May 23 to 25 to allow district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) to update information about vacant posts of teachers in government-aided schools of their respective districts as found by them post verification.

The DIOSs would ensure re-checking of count of vacant posts keeping the number of total students in the schools, subject wise sanctioned posts of teachers and implementation of reservation quota as per government norms in the schools by the district task force concerned and then upload the count of vacant posts.

UPSESSB secretary Naval Kishor sent a missive to all DIOSs on May 20, a copy of which is with HT, making it clear that the task of updating verified information regarding vacant posts of teachers takes place well within the stipulated tome period as the portal will be closed on May 25. The missive makes plain no additional time will be given to them for this task.

The requisition of vacant posts (intimation of vacancies) of teachers and principals was sought in December 2021 from government-aided schools. At the time, 4,500 vacancies of assistant teachers and 850 vacancies of lecturers were reported from the districts. The portal was then opened for the first time from April 16 to April 25 for the uploading of count of vacant posts after their first verification by the DIOSs.