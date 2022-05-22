Teachers’ recruitment: UPSESSB to undertake double verification of vacant posts
In a first, Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will undertake a double verification of vacant posts in more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools of the state before initiating a new teachers’ recruitment drive to fill them, say officials aware of the decision.
This is primarily being done to avoid post-recruitment inconvenience caused to selected candidates who are denied joining at allotted schools after proper selection and institution allotment by the board on the grounds that the post concerned already has a teacher appointed against it—a situation that has occurred in many past recruitments, the officials add.
The decision to undertake a second verification of the posts was conveyed to the officials concerned in a meeting held at the government level on May 19. They have been asked to undertake the second verification process with the help of an already appointed district task forces within three days of starting the process on priority.
Officials shared that UPSESSB is going to open the requisition portal from May 23 to 25 to allow district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) to update information about vacant posts of teachers in government-aided schools of their respective districts as found by them post verification.
The DIOSs would ensure re-checking of count of vacant posts keeping the number of total students in the schools, subject wise sanctioned posts of teachers and implementation of reservation quota as per government norms in the schools by the district task force concerned and then upload the count of vacant posts.
UPSESSB secretary Naval Kishor sent a missive to all DIOSs on May 20, a copy of which is with HT, making it clear that the task of updating verified information regarding vacant posts of teachers takes place well within the stipulated tome period as the portal will be closed on May 25. The missive makes plain no additional time will be given to them for this task.
The requisition of vacant posts (intimation of vacancies) of teachers and principals was sought in December 2021 from government-aided schools. At the time, 4,500 vacancies of assistant teachers and 850 vacancies of lecturers were reported from the districts. The portal was then opened for the first time from April 16 to April 25 for the uploading of count of vacant posts after their first verification by the DIOSs.
UP budget session: Main oppn party SP gathers ammo against govt
Lucknow: In the budget session of the UP legislature beginning Monday, the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party with increased strength in the state assembly, will attempt to corner the state government over many issues. The Samajwadi Party, which had won 47 seats in the UP assembly in 2017, won 111 seats in 2022.
Ludhiana | MLA Madan Lal Bagga inspects desilting work at Buddha Nullah
Ahead of the monsoon season, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (north) Madan Lal Bagga on Sunday inspected the desilting work at Buddha Nullah. Bagga was accompanied by superintending engineer Rajinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurtej Singh, sub-divisional officer Sukhdeep Singh and other civic department officials. Bagga said a poclain machine, 12 tippers and four bulldozers were pressed into service to clean the stretch near Chand Cinema bridge.
Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan preside over cultural event in Ludhiana
Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over a cultural event organised by Udaya Kerala Arts and Sports Club at Guru Nanak Bhawan, Auditorium-2, here on Sunday. Sandhwan was accompanied by local MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Ashok Prashar Pappi.
Suspense on: Azam absent at crucial SP meet, but colleagues say will show up at budget session
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party senior leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan (who was recently released from jail) and his MLA son Abdullah Azam skipped the key meeting of Samajwadi Party legislators in Lucknow on Sunday, a day before the budget session of Uttar Pradesh legislature. Amid Azam skipping the meeting and continued speculations that he is miffed with the party and its leaders, several party leaders say that Azam will attend the budget session.
Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy seize semi-finals berth in Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival
Jarkhar Hockey Academy edged out Sahnewal Club to make it to the semi-finals of the senior wing of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village here. Sahnewal Club defeated Jarkhar Academy 2-1 in a penalty shootout after the game ended tied 7-7. Since Sahnewal procured 11 points in the tournament, it will vie in the quarter-finals match to advance in the competition.
