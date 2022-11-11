Team Yogi’s overseas tours to span 26 cities in lead-up to Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit

The Uttar Pradesh government has geared up for the overseas tour programmes of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues in the lead-up to the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 to be held in Lucknow on February 10-12 next year with a target of attracting ₹10 lakh crore investment.

Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other ministers will hold road shows in nearly 26 cities across 20 countries. The tours will begin on November 18 and continue till the third week of December.

A total of 10 delegations would be part of the exercise. They would visit the USA (New York, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles), the United Kingdom (London), the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), the Netherlands (Eindhoven) and France (Paris).

Canada (Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver), Brazil (Rio De Janeiro), Mexico (Mexico City), Argentina (Buenos Aires), Germany (Munich) and Belgium (Brussels) are also among the destinations. Sweden (Stockholm), Japan (Tokyo), South Korea (Seoul), Singapore, Thailand (Bangkok), Australia (Sydney), Mauritius (Port Louis), South Africa (Johannesburg) and Israel (Tel Aviv) are on the list as well.

Yogi Adityanath will hold road shows in London, New York, Dallas, Chicago and San Francisco, those aware of the development said. His tour dates are being given final shape to ensure his availability for poll campaigning in Gujarat.

The delegation led by the chief minister will focus on information technology (IT) and electronics, agriculture and food processing sectors, defence and aerospace, pharmaceutical and medical equipment, energy, venture capital, retail, automobile component, energy, electronic vehicles and textile sectors.

About 16 ministers will either lead or accompany the various delegations. Finance minister Suresh Khanna, likely to be accompanied by minister for MSME Rakesh Sachan, will leave for Dubai and Abu Dhabi and remain there from December 1 to 5. This delegation will focus on investment in renewable energy, hospital and medical education, apparel and textiles, agriculture and food processing, leather and infrastructure development sectors.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will lead a delegation for Eindhoven (Netherlands) and Paris (France). He will be on tour from November 29 to December 5. His delegation will focus on investment in energy, electronic vehicle manufacturing, infrastructure, agriculture and food processing, textiles, defence, engineering and technology, construction, agriculture equipment, water management and green house technology. Minister for information technology Yogesh Upadhyay is likely to accompany Maurya’s delegation.

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana will lead a delegation to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver (Canada) and Los Angeles (USA) from November 28 to December 5. Minister for animal husbandry Dharampal Singh will accompany this delegation. It will focus on investment in food processing, defence and aerospace, pharmaceutical and medical equipment, energy, venture capital, retail and automobile sectors.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak’s delegation is likely to be in Mexico City (Mexico), Rio De Janeiro (Brazil) and Buenos Aires (Argentina) and focus on food processing, chemicals, logistics, retail, paper, construction and infrastructure. Minister for fisheries Sanjay Nishad will be part of this delegation.

Minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Nandi, to be accompanied by PWD minister Jitin Prasada, would lead a delegation to Munich (Germany), Brussels (Belgium) and Stockholm (Sweden) from December 7 to 15. The delegation will focus on investment in electronics manufacturing, retail, automobile, EV manufacturing, defence, textiles, agriculture and food processing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, venture capital and transport sectors.

Technical education minister is Ashish Patel, accompanied by tourism minister Jaiveer Singh, will lead a delegation to Tokyo and Seoul from November 18 to 23.

This delegation will focus on IT and electronics, textiles, construction, agriculture and food processing, logistics, retail, chemicals and tourism.

Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, likely to be accompanied by minister for urban development Arvind Kumar Sharma, will leave on a tour to Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand) and Sydney (Australia) on December 16. He will be on tour there till December 22 with focus on investment in IT and electronics, infrastructure, agriculture and food processing, logistics, dairy, healthcare, education and tourism etc.

Minister for industry Nand Gopal Nandi is likely to lead a delegation to be accompanied by minister for labour Anil Rajbhar to Port Louis (Mauritius) and Johannesburg (South Africa) from December 15 to 20. His delegation will focus on investment in IT, agriculture and food processing, construction, tourism, healthcare, renewable energy, education and mining sectors.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, accompanied by minister for child welfare and nutrition Baby Rani Maurya, will lead a delegation to Tel Aviv (Israel) from November 23. This delegation will focus on pharmaceuticals, defence and aerospace, agriculture, technology, IT, electronics Manufacturing and water management sectors. Officers of the chief minister’s secretariat and senior officers of additional chief secretary, principal secretary and secretary rank working in different departments will accompany the delegations.

