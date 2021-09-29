Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Teen couple paraded with shoe garland, blackened faces; 15 held

Case registered against accused for assaulting the couple for allegedly being in a relationship, say Basti police
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 10:24 PM IST
A teenage girl belonging to Scheduled Caste was in a relationship with a boy from the same community. Later, villagers blackened the faces of the couple and forced them to wear a garland of shoes and paraded them in the village.

GORAKHPUR Fifteen people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a teenage couple publicly by blackening their faces and making them parade in a village of Basti with garlands of shoes.

According to the Basti police, a case was registered against these accused for assaulting the couple on Tuesday for allegedly being in a relationship.

A teenage girl belonging to Scheduled Caste was in a relationship with a boy from the same community. Later, villagers blackened the faces of the couple and forced them to wear a garland of shoes and paraded them in the village, said cops.

The district magistrate and SP (Basti) inspected the place of incident and assured of justice to the victims. The boy and the girl belong to the SC community.

On the complaint of the boy’s mother, the police registered a case under sections 147(punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object, 323(voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult and provocation), 506(punishment for criminal intimidation), 355(using criminal force to any person) of the IPC and sections 74, 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

During probe, SC/ST Act was added, and on Wednesday, the police arrested 15 accused, said DN Chowdhary, ASP.

