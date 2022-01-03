Teens in Lucknow take the jab with a smile

LUCKNOW “Getting vaccinated was easy and painless,” said a smiling Akarsh Mishra, 17, who was among first few to take the Covid vaccine jab at the Balrampur Hospital on Monday.

A large number of children turned up at vaccination centres as Uttar Pradesh began the inoculation drive on Monday. By 6pm, 1,57,185 teenagers (including 3,616 in Lucknow) had got their first dose in UP, which has a target of vaccinating 1.40 crore children (Lucknow’s target - 3.2 lakh children).

The teenagers showed enthusiasm, unlike the adults when vaccination was started on January 16, 2021.

“I am not afraid and feel safe,” said Swarnima, one of the students who arrived at Civil Hospital up for the jab. She spoke to chief minister Yogi Adityanath when he visited the hospital to roll out the vaccination drive for children in 15-18 years age group.

Experts said the vaccination drive will help in the fight against Covid-19.

“Vaccination for children was a much needed step. Parents of eligible children should make use of this opportunity,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary, General Association of International Doctors.

“Children are the most disciplined beneficiaries coming for vaccination. They make smart queues on their own,” said Dr Ajai Shankar Tripathi, chief medical superintendent of Lok Bandhu Hospital, where 320 children were vaccinated.

Vaibhavi Singh, 16, who took her jab at TB hospital said, “Those who had booked slots earlier and those coming for walk-in facility were in the same queue. I suggest there should be separate queues.”