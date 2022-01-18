Tell people about the power of every vote: PM to BJP workers

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged BJP workers in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to tell people about the importance of voting and emphasised that “every vote is important.”He also inquired about the condition of farmers in the district and in adjoining areas.

He asked them to expand the reach of the government’s welfare schemes to farmers and said they should make farmers aware of the use of chemical-free fertilisers.

Modi was holding an audio interaction with BJP workers of his constituency through the Namo App and reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment towards development. Expansion of Kashi Vishwanath temple in the form of KV Corridor, women empowerment, infrastructure and healthcare development were among the topics that came up for discussion during the interaction.

This was his first political interaction involving party workers since the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Assembly polls to five states, including UP. In the wake of rising Covid cases, the EC, in its order, had forbidden political parties to hold road shows, rallies, padyatras till January 22.

The PM spoke to a BJP worker each of eight assembly constituencies, including Varanasi South, Varanasi North, Varanasi Cantt, Shivpur, Ajgara, Pindara, Sevapuri and Rohania in the district.

He began the interaction by speaking to Ashutosh Sharma, BJP booth level president of Bageshwari Mandal in Varanasi North Assembly constituency. He asked, “How cold is it in Varanasi.” In response, Sharma said: “We were expecting good weather after Makar Sankranti. But this year, it’s colder in Varanasi.”

“It will be cold there (for sometime). Now, weather keeps changing. Tell me, how is the heat of election in Varanasi,” asked Modi.

Sharma informed that people were happy with the “double engine government” and mentioned various development works like construction of ring roads, convention centre etc in Kashi.

The PM said he worked for improving Kashi’s connectivity, focused on preserving its ‘virasat’ (heritage) and ensured ‘vikas’ (development). He appealed to the people of Kashi to park their vehicles properly in order to avoid the problem of traffic jam.

He said, “The election is a test for political parties, but it is also a sort of training camp in which large number of workers can be trained. We should always remember the mantra of expansion of the organisation (BJP) and development of party workers.”

“This is the time of election. We have to tell people about the power of each and every vote. Me and Yogiji are able to do so many things as the people of UP gave blessings of their votes to us,” said Modi.

Modi interacted with Shravan Rawat, booth president of Pt Deendayal Mandal of Varanasi South constituency, and asked him if he, (Rawat) along with his family, visited the Kashi Vishwanath corridor and what changed he felt now.

Rawat told the PM: “The KV corridor is grand and divine. A large number of devotees are visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple daily, due to which business of flower sellers and other tea vendors is thriving.”

Modi thanked Rawat for describing the change in an articulate manner and asked him and other workers not to miss any chance to work for the people.

The PM also urged BJP workers to take visitors to Kabir Chaura and Sant Ravidas Temple for ‘darshan’ as the government undertook many developmental works at both the places.

Seema Kumari, BJP booth president of Mahamana Mandal in Cantt Assembly constituency, informed the PM that women were happy as they got houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“All these works were done because women gave us the opportunity to serve them by taking a right decision,” Modi told Seema. The Prime Minister also asked her to connect more with women self help groups and digital payment facility.

While interacting with BJP booth president Manoj Patel of Rohania Assembly constituency, Modi asked: “What is the condition of farmers in Varanasi and its adjoining areas? Patel informed that the farmers were happy as the government promoted farming of vegetables and fruits.

Modi also spoke to BJP worker Narayan Prajapati of Sevapuri area and urged him to work as a team. Prajapati informed the PM that health services had improved in Varanasi due to the construction of new hospitals.

When the PM inquired about electricity supply in the district, BJP worker from Pindara, Akhilesh Dubey, said rural pockets were getting uninterrupted power supply.

Modi also appealed to BJP worker Shriratan of Ajgara Assembly constituency to motivate people to take the Covid vaccination shot.

Modi asked party workers run a micro donation drive through the Namo App and make efforts for micro donations of ₹5 and ₹10 by people. “This drive would not be for fund raising, but will be a powerful medium to connect with more people. It should be completed by the end of January,” he said.