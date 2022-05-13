Temples, maths in Ayodhya to be exempted from commercial tax

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has come up with a proposal, which when approved by the state government, will exempt temples and maths from paying commercial tax.

Sources said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the officials to come up with such a proposal and forward it to the state government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This proposal will be applicable only on those temples, ashrams and maths which are not making commercial use of their establishments.

Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay confirmed the decision was taken at the board meeting held on May 11.

“Now, they will have to pay only token money as tax which could be from ₹1, ₹2 or ₹5,000 depending upon the establishment,” he said.

Crossing to be named after Lata Mangeshkar

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has also passed a proposal to rename Udaya crossing at Ranopali as ‘Lata Mangeshkar crossing’.

During his last visit to Ayodhya, CM Yogi had instructed officials to identify a prominent crossing in the city and rename it after Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Religious songs of Lata Mangeshkar dedicated to Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman would be played at this crossing.

Another prominent crossing in Ayodhya, the Tedhi Bazar crossing would be renamed as ‘Nishad Raj crossing’.

Both the crossings would be remodelled and beautified according to the Ayodhya development plan.

“Pilgrims will be informed about the relationship between Lord Ram and Nishad Raj,” said the mayor.

The civic body has also passed a proposal of ₹182 crore for constructing drains across the city to prevent waterlogging.

All the proposals would be sent to the state government for approval.

The chief minister has instructed officials of the Ayodhya administration to weekly review progress of projects, while, at the state government level, all projects will be reviewed fortnightly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}